Alex will be joining the Army National Guard medical unit. She will be majoring in biology at Wichita State University while in the ROTC program on her path to medical school.
Extracurricular activities: National Honor Society
Accomplishments/Awards: Member of National Honor Society at Derby High, KU Kansas scholars Honor award, Member of PHI THETA KAPPA at BCCC. Completed associates with dual credit program. 4.4 GPA and top 10% of the graduating class. BCCC Presidents award all 4 semesters.
Favorite quote: "Nothing worth having comes easy."
Favorite memory: Derby Winning state football in 2017
Advice to future generations: "Go to as many school events as you can and cherish time with friends before you go out into the real world. While keeping up with your studies of course. "
Alexandria is the daughter of Tina and Brian Young and Nick Stegman.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.