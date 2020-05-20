Alexandrea will attend Butler County Community College.
Extracurricular activities: Managing the football and boys' basketball teams.
Favorite quote: "If not now, then when?"
Favorite memory: "Being a part of the basketbal team."
Advice to future generations: "Always be yourself."
Alexandrea is the daughter of Shane and Dianna Beck.
