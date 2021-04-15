Alexander plans to attend Wichita State University.
Extracurricular activities: Throughout High School: Swim, Track, Soccer, Photography
Accomplishments/Awards: 3.92 GPA
Favorite quote: "Yes, there are two paths you can go by, but in the long run there's still time to change the road you're on." -Led Zeppelin
Favorite memory: "Being on the swim team."
Advice to future generations: "Take it slow."
Alexander is the son of Patrick and Jenny Flanagan.
