Alex plans to attend Butler Community College to complete Liberal Arts Associates Degree. After attending Butler, he will transfer to the University of Kansas to pursue a degree in Meteorology.
Extracurricular Activities: Marching Band, Cross Country, Bowling and Tennis
Accomplishments/Awards: 2020 - 2nd place Team at State Bowling; 2021 - AVCTL Div. 1 Bowling Champs, AVCTL Div. 1 3rd place Individual Bowler, 2nd All State 6A Bowling & 6A Tennis State Qualifier; 2022 - ACVTL Div. 1 Champs, AVCTL 2nd Team, 6A Regional Bowling Champs, 6A State Bowling 2nd place Team
Favorite Quote: "You're never a loser until you quit trying" - Mike Ditka
Favorite Memory: Finishing as the 6A team runner up in bowling in 2020.
Advice To Future Generations: Do what you can now because the future will be here before you know it.
Parents: David & Emily Hedden
