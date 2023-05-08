Ajax plans to complete further education at Cowley College
Extracurricular Activities: President of the Diversity Club, member of the Drama Club, and Thespian Troupe 184
Accomplishments and Awards: Best Senior Drama Club Male 2023 and Best Junior Drama Club Male 2022.
Favorite Quote: I went through 12 years of school and all I got was this lousy diploma.
Favorite Memory: Some kid was pretending to be Michael Jackson at lunch once and they played Billy Jean and he started to moonwalk and danced like M.J. People threw money at him while he danced and a whole crowd surrounded him.
Advice To Future Generations: Please keep middle school drama in middle school, it ain't worth it. At all, trust me.
Parents: Adam Ivy, Leanna Bounsana, Saravanh Bounsana, William Ivy
