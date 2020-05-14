Adam plans to attend Wichita State University majoring in Tuba and Bass Trombone performance with an emphasis on composition.
Extracurricular activities: Mid-Kansas Jazz Ensemble and Wichita Youth Symphony.
Accomplishments/Awards: All-State Band, Louis Armstrong Award, and John Philip Sousa Award.
Adam is the son of Stirling and Becky Schmidt.
