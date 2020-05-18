5-17-20_Grad Submission_Strecker, Abby.jpeg

Abby will attend Washburn University to study forensic science. 

Accomplishments/Awards: Earned her CNA license and completed the BioMed pathway. 

Abby is the daughter of Scott and Alison Strecker.

