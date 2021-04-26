Abbey plans to attend Wichita State University.
Extracurricular activities: Cheerleading, golf, orchestra
Favorite quote: "When the world turns upside down the best thing to do is turn right along with it."
Advice to future generations: "Make good choices."
Abbey is the daughter of Jim and Christy Simonsen.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.