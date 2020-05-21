Aaron is excited to attend Wichita State University in the fall, majoring in Business Finance and Accounting.
Extracurricular activities: Football and Tennis
Accomplishments/Awards: GPA of 4.0+, National Honor Society, 4 year varsity letter in Football and 3 year starter as a wide receiver. 3 Class 6A Football State Championship wins.
Favorite quote: “When You Want To Succeed As Bad As You Want To Breathe, Then You Will Be Successful” - Eric Thomas
Favorite memory: "Playing football with my friends all the way through junior football, middle school, and all through high school. Winning 3 Class 6A State Football Championships!"
Advice to future generations: "Don’t take any time for granted, enjoy every moment as it passes by so quickly."
Aaron is the son of Sean and Brenda Larson.
