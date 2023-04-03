Tyra’s future plans are to complete her education in Phlebotomy at WSU and to also become the next top model!
Extracurricular Activities: Working full-time job for 2 years while also going to school full-time! Way to go lady!
Accomplishments and awards: Tyra has accomplished staying on top of her schoolwork when Covid was at its worst making students obtain knowledge away from the classroom. Great job, Tyra! She also obtained her driver’s license.
Advice To Future Generations: Be the best you can be!
Parents: Delesa and Tom Canary
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.