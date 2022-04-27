Jonas Vickers was a vital piece to a dominant offensive line but is the center of attention in the shot put and the discus events for Derby track and field.
The Missouri Western State University football commit joined track and field his freshman year as an activity to fill his time in the spring and stay in shape. After a dominant first year, he started to get really competitive and decided to participate throughout his time at Derby.
The workout routine is a little different than zero hour with football. Instead of the constant work to build strength, the workouts for track and field emphasize the quick-twitch muscles to increase the explosiveness of the throws.
The details of the shot put and discus events are a lot more complicated than one might expect. According to Vickers, there is a massive difference in the technique despite the similar rotation.
“[There’s] a lot more to it than a lot of people think,” Vickers said. “The throwers have a saying, ‘it’s almost like throwing is an Olympic sport or something,’ and we make fun of it because there really is so much that goes into each throw and so many things that have to line up correctly to have a good throw. Even between the two throws, you might do a rotational throw the same way, but there are still different techniques between the events.”
In order to have a good throw, there needs to be a lot of rhythm to connect each of the little details of the technique. Making it as smooth as possible is one of the keys to have success.
“You kind of just know when you have a good throw,” Vickers said. “It’s something that you feel, it all feels smooth, and all connects. You see the Olympians celebrate before it even hits the ground; it is because they just know that they really connected the throw, and it all went together smoothly.”
Vickers has set personal records with a 50-foot throw in the shot put and a 130-foot throw in the discus, but he hopes to increase his marks as the season goes on.
“I hope to place top three in everything that I want to do, so that is one little goal,” Vickers said. “The personal best benchmark I want to meet is 55 feet in the shot and 145 feet in the discus, so that would be a realistic goal that I think that I can hit this year.”
