The Derby Noon Lions Club recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Katrina Turner. Turner plans to attend Kansas State University to study Animal Science and eventually either become a professor or a food safety specialist for the USDA. Her essay spoke of her desire to serve her community in different ways and the importance of servant leadership. She has been very involved with the Sedgwick County 4-H program, where she is the county meat judging coach, as well as National Honor Society and HOSA (Future Health Professionals).
Turner presented with Derby Noon Lions Club scholarship
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
