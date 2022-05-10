There’s no getting around it: if students want to succeed and get a top scholarship, they have to work at it. That’s one of the keys to winning that 2022 DHS graduate Pierre Mason said applied to his academic career. Seems simple enough, but it takes self discipline day in and day out to get to the top.
“Honestly, just study,” he said when asked what made him a National Merit Finalist, among the elite high school students in the United States. “You need to put in the time studying and not expect anyone to tell you what to do.”
It doesn’t have to be a lot of time – sometimes it’s just an hour a day – but it has to be well used, he said.
That time paid off as Mason scored a 1,450 out of 1,520 points on his PSAT test in his junior year.
There are about 1.6 million high school juniors who take the exam and, of that group, only 50,000 qualify for recognition based on test scores. And from that pool, an elite 15,000 – including Mason – are in the finalist category.
Mason never had much of a problem with math, one part of the test, but has had to work at polishing his English language skills. The extra effort worked for him.
Mason also credited his teachers throughout his Derby school career for helping guide him.
“They are really dedicated,” he said.
And finally, there is his older sister, Katrina, 21, who has been his “biggest inspiration.”
“I think I needed to keep up with what she did,” he said.
Katrina is at the University of Oklahoma, where her younger brother plans to go, too.
He has good reason to as he is getting a $123,000 scholarship that during the course of four years will pay for tuition along with room and board.
“It won’t pay for everything, but it’s a lot,” he said.
Mason, who turns 18 in June, has not decided on a major, but is moving in the direction of engineering.
He doesn’t yet know if he’s going to go on to graduate school after finishing his undergraduate studies, but he does know he’s eager to get underway at OU and be a Sooner.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said of college. “It’s going to be fun to be on my own and more independent.”
Mason has been in Derby schools since kindergarten. While it “went by really quickly,” he also enjoyed it. Furthermore, despite his full academic load, Mason also carved out time to take part in sports and music.
He was on the tennis team all four years and on the swimming team for two. He also was in debate for three years and in the orchestra all four years, playing the cello, which he started in the fifth grade.
“I really like orchestra,” he said. “It gave me a break from the day to do something fun and enjoyable.”
Another favorite subject was art history.
Mason’s mom, Melina, was born in Laos and immigrated to the U.S., where she met his dad, Patrick, in California, which also is where Mason was born. They moved to Kansas when Mason was still a toddler, so it’s the only home he’s really known.
He has an older half brother, Andrew Sengchanh, who works as a physician’s assistant in Wichita, along with his older sister.
Asked how he reacted when he learned of his high honor, the soft-spoken and quiet Mason did admit he was “really excited.”
The letter sent by the board was delayed, so like a sleuth, Mason took it upon himself to comb the internet for results of who was and wasn’t a Merit Finalist.
“I found out on my own, so by the time the principal told me, I already knew,” he said.
The huge honor – and reward – provided a capstone to his secondary school career.
“I was pretty happy,” he said.
