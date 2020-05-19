This year’s senior speakers have a common thread: they both want to be lawyers. Both Kristen Aiyanyor and Daniel Archer realized as kids that their natural skills would lend themselves to law degrees. Though their high school paths have varied, Aiyanyor and Archer have more in common than the pursuit of a law degree: both have excelled in their studies and extracurricular activities and proven themselves to be standout students.
The Informer recently spoke with Aiyanyor and Archer to find out who they are and what makes them tick. It seemed appropriate to let them speak in their own words.
KRISTEN AIYANYOR
What was the inspiration behind your senior speaker submission?
I had a teacher that told me I would be a really good candidate for it, and I really had some thoughts about my experiences at Derby High. I value being able to put how I feel about a certain situation into words. This was just a good avenue for me to do so. So I decided to write it, and I basically put how I was feeling about my high school experience into a speech.
Could you sum up its message?
I begin by talking about some of the things that got us to where we are as seniors. Then I talk about what coronavirus has taken away from us and how we’ve overcome it, and how the experiences we’ve had in school – especially in this pandemic – will carry on for us in life.
How has COVID-19 affected you?
It’s been a lot of shock and a lot of uncertainty. There have been countless times of me calling my friends saying, ‘What are we supposed to do now?’ And it still kind of feels that way, even though we’re phasing out some of the restrictions. There’s still so much uncertainty, and we were all kind of feeling that way. We weren’t really worried about graduating, but we just were all very confused and uncertain of what life would look like for us over the next year. But we’re definitely having an optimistic outlook and seeing how we can use this time to apply for scholarships and things like that. At first it was kind of sitting there not knowing what to do, but now we’re taking more active steps to figure out what life looks like despite all of this.
What are your post-grad plans?
I plan on going to the University of Kansas and majoring in political science. I did get accepted into a lead program at KU that allows me to do my undergrad in three years and law school in three years.
Why law?
[Law school] ties into why I decided to do the speech. I’m able to organize ideas and put them into words and at the end of the day get them to a goal. I think that’s very necessary in law. Being able to conceptualize and figure out what we’re thinking and what’s going on and put the pieces together, that’s something I’ve always been good at and valued. And I think that’s what drew me into the law field.
It’s kind of always been the goal. My parents had modest jobs. Growing up I was in gifted programs, and people would say ‘be a doctor’ or do this and that. That was never something that interested me. But I always wanted to do this. Since middle school, being a lawyer and going to law school is something that drew me in.
Tell me a little bit about yourself. What has defined your high school years?
I was born in Chicago and moved to Kansas when I was 5. When I was about 9 I moved to Salina. And I lived there until halfway through my sophomore year. That’s when I transferred to Derby. Since transferring to Derby, I’ve played softball, I was a state-qualifying shot putter, and I was [National Honors Society] president. I’m also in Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy. In that program, we helped senior citizens clean their yards last year. That was really cool.
I don’t like the feeling of wasting time. I just think that if I mentally have the capacity to do more, then I should do more. I shouldn’t waste my time doing nothing.
What does leadership mean to you?
There’s just been a lot of times in my life where for me, as a leader, I think it’s been really valuable to not necessarily make every situation about you, but to help where it’s needed. And I think that’s something I’ve learned that’s really important. And that even goes into a little more of my personal life. If my friends and I are out doing something, I make sure to plan and make sure everything is kind of in check. I think that’s something that’s really valuable.
Who has been a role model for you throughout your life?
My history teacher in 7th grade. It’s kind of random, but my brother was going through some things back then, and he kind of mentored my brother. He had like six of his own kids, and his wife was a high school counselor. They were super involved in the church I was going to. And I really valued all that. There was something about how put together and goal-oriented he was as a teacher and family member. I really, really liked it.
How do you think you’ve grown from your freshman to senior years?
I definitely think I’ve found a lot more of what matters to me. Back then I worried about boys and drama and this and that. And that definitely is not something I worry about anymore. I have a lot of better things to use my mind for. And I’ve just kind of gained more confidence in not only my intelligence but my abilities as a person. That’s something that’s been a driving point during my accomplishments.
How does it feel to have your senior year so drastically changed?
It’s really hard. It’s been really, really tough, because me and my friends all take school pretty seriously. And so we’ve worked really hard, not only the last four years, but the past 12 years to do the best we can, and this is when it would all pay off. But we’re grateful to have a cap and gown ceremony later. And we’re just trying our best to make it work. We’re still going to try to do as much as we can.
What advice would you give incoming freshmen?
I would say don’t spend too much time on social media. I know that’s super cliché. But I know that sometimes I use social media as an escape, and it’s not really that good of an escape. Definitely find something, no matter what it is. It can be the weirdest thing ever – something you really enjoy that you can put your time into that isn’t school-related, that isn’t on your phone, that lets you use your brain and something that’s fun.
DANIEL ARCHER
What was the inspiration behind your senior speaker submission? Could you sum it up?
The first thing I talked about is that as the class of 2020, we’ve had unique challenges not being able to see everybody together. We’re at a momentous moment that has been taken away from us. So I kind of wanted to speak on that. And I wanted people to remember all the good things we have accomplished. We’ve been able to succeed. Losing one quarter of your senior year shouldn’t wipe out the rest of the years and the good times we’ve had. I also wanted to make sure that everybody stays in touch.
Another thing I talked about is how unique this situation is. For the other classes, COVID-19 cancelling school is a dream come true, but for us it’s so different. You have to recognize this is something that is unique to our class and a struggle that we had to overcome that really nobody can connect to to the full extent that we have.
What has defined your high school years?
I think the big part of that is the relationships you make with teachers, staff, teammates, coaches, friends – just everybody. We’ve had so much success in so many areas that it kind of gets to a point that you’ve met the goal, and once you achieve the goal you start to go elsewhere and look for those deeper relationships.
How do you think you’ve grown from your freshman to senior years?
When you come in as a freshman, you’ve got all these immature little jokes, and as a senior you start thinking, ‘What do I want to do in college, or for an internship or a career?’ It’s everything from emotional maturity to relational maturity. It’s gone so past beyond thinking about what I’m going to be doing on a Friday.
How has it felt to have the end of your senior year so drastically changed?
It’s sad, but there’s nothing you can do about it. If you look back at my grandpa finishing his senior year and then getting sent to Vietnam, you realize we’re not doing too bad. I feel like it’s as simple as ‘life can knock you down, but you get back up.’
What are your best memories from high school?
Personally, my favorite memory was probably going back to the Turkey Bowl during the football season. That’s when the underclassmen scrimmage and the seniors call the play. Every year it was always really fun. You go from playing it when you’re younger to calling plays when you’re older.
Where do you see yourself in five years?
I think I’m going to law school. Hopefully by then I’ll find out what law school I want to go to. So I’ll go to law school, settle down in a city, and hopefully have an internship lined up. I feel like that’s the point where you really start your career path.
Why law?
I think there is a vast amount of ignorance about what the law is able to do for you. In certain situations, I feel like a lot of people could be helped by knowing the law and having good representation. A lot of people who get in front of a judge don’t know what to say or do. A lot of times you don’t have money to get a lawyer who can represent your best interest. So I want to represent people in their best interest and help them.
And personally I enjoy public speaking and conveying ideas in a way where you can get people interested. But there aren’t many jobs where you can just talk. So I started getting into debate, and you start to see this vast amount of lawyers and attorneys that came out of debate. It translates to that career path. And you kind of get this feeling that lawyers get a bad reputation because they’re scandalous people just in it for themselves, and there are definitely some of those people, but there are lawyers out there who want to do good. And I could see myself in those shoes, using the gifts God has given me to help other people. It’s the perfect storm of my talents combined with my situation. It’s just kind of pushed me into that field.
What advice would you give incoming freshmen?
Get involved. Don’t be scared. Just say yes to everything. Recognize the people around you who are there to support you. You probably have your dad asking you to do your homework and your mom asking you to do your homework. Your teachers are probably harping on you to get your homework done. That means they just want the best from you. They are your support group even though it might not feel like it.
