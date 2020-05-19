The 2020 Derby High School seniors were stripped of the celebratory ending every other senior class has enjoyed in years past. As the coronavirus pandemic took over everyone’s lives, the culmination of four years of work was swept away. These seniors understand the seriousness of the situation and why the changes made this school year were necessary, but it still stings. Here are some of those seniors’ thoughts on the impact Covid-19 has made on their lives.
BAYLEY JOHNSON
“This year I was supposed to graduate from Butler with an associates degree, in addition to my high school diploma. Instead of losing one graduation, I lost both of them. I have six siblings and they were all super excited and were like, ‘Oh my gosh, school’s cancelled.’ I immediately started crying because I thought I had worked so hard my entire year until now, and to find out it was all cancelled made me sad. It made me feel like everything I worked on was kind of pointless.
But now I kind of think that the quarantine has made me a better person. So I think that it’s benefited a lot of us in weird ways that we didn’t expect. That kind of makes me happy. More people are out doing physical activities. I’ve gotten closer with my younger siblings. I’ve been doing a lot of school work, and I’ve also been teaching my little brother. He’s in 2nd grade. I’m one of the oldest [siblings in my family], so I’ve had to take on a kind of mom role.”
TAIDON WILLS
“I’d say the most difficult thing has been college visits and recruiting and all of that. I had a few [college visits] set up before everything went down, and they had to cancel them all. It’s been a mess trying to figure it all out. But as far as school itself, it’s been pretty easy.
Being at home is pretty nice, but I miss seeing my friends. I haven’t really got to hang out with anybody. I’ve just been really bored.
I’ve been in the process of figuring out where I want to go to college. I did a bunch of virtual tours, and found out I’m going to Pratt Community College to wrestle. I’ve always wanted to wrestle in college, so I’ve been really excited. The high school wrestling state tournament finished two weeks before [schools and businesses closed]. I don’t know what I would’ve done if the state tournament got cancelled. So I really feel for everybody who got their sports cancelled – especially seniors.”
JORDAN WEVE
“At first I was really sad, because I wanted to spend time with my friends that I spent the last few years of school with. But we’ve been texting and calling and finding ways we can hang out while keeping safe. So it was tough not being able to see everybody that I messed around with every day in class, but I got used to it, and now I’m ready to get going on college.
And there have been positives. [The coronavirus] has thrown a wrench into what we thought was going to happen, [but now] in the future if something doesn’t go to plan, we’re learning how to change quickly and keep going forward.
I live in Goddard, and there’s a disc golf course, so I’ve really started doing disc golf a lot – almost every day. I’m not the happiest about what’s going on, and I have my own ideas about how things could be handled, but I guess it is what it is. I don’t think we should still be locked down necessarily how we are. I think we could open up a little bit more, but that’s just me. I’m just ready to get back to normal.”
KADEN MOCK
“The coronavirus has impacted me a lot. There are obviously a whole lot of things I wanted to do in my last semester as a senior. I play tennis, and I didn’t even get to play one match. I didn’t even get to pick up the racket that much. And it affected prom and family trips. All that stuff got cancelled. But I’ve worked through it and it’s getting better.
When I first heard [about the coronavirus], I didn’t think too much about it. I didn’t think it would actually close schools. When it actually started happening, it kind of blew my mind. I was sad, and all my friends were sad. But now as it’s getting a little better, it’s good that we’re coming together. And I’m obviously trying to get all my schoolwork done.
I’ve also still been working at Papa Murphy’s. And I’ve played a lot of video games – a lot of Rocket League and Call of Duty.”
HEATHER MILLS
“For me it was definitely difficult not being able to have a graduation like past years. Not getting to finish basketball season and not even start soccer season, prom and all of the end of the year-end activities you look forward to … we just weren’t able to have them.
Graduation was something for me personally I’ve been looking forward to for years. It just stinks not being able to have that. That was what probably hurt the most for me.
But we’ve been able to look at the positives of things. I’ve been spending time with my family. My sisters, who are in college, came back home. And I have a lot more free time, which is a blessing and a curse. But playing so many sports, it can be hard to find free time, so it’s been nice.
And we’ve been able to find some alternatives for the senior traditions. My family had a prom in our dining room, and we were able to dance, and I’ve gotten cap and gown photos. So we’re able to cope as best we can.
[When it comes to my future], I’ll be attending K-State in the fall studying marketing and dermatology, and I’ll be a manager on the volleyball team. So I was already basically set on my path. The only thing that’s changed is my move-up plans.
But I’m most definitely [worried about school having to be online]. It’s hard enough losing half of senior year. I can’t even imagine losing the first half of senior year at college. But I’m just trying to stay positive with everything going on. That’s the best way to look at things. If you look at it negatively, you’re just going to be down all the time. With all this free time, looking down on this situation isn’t going to help.”
