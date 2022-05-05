Derby High School seniors Shelby Bussman, Madison Jordan, Fernanda Martinez and Journey Swartz were announced as the recipients of this year’s Decarsky Foundation Scholarships in a surprise ceremony May 4 at DHS. The scholarship is renewable and the amount received is dependent on the school recipients will be attending. Scholarship winners are eligible to receive $4,000 annually for attending a four-year college and $2,500 annually at a community college (which could increase upon transfer).
Four DHS students surprised with Decarsky scholarships
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
