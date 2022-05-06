A pair of Derby High seniors received major boosts to their post-graduation military pursuits, as Christian Crawford earned a full-ride scholarship (valued at $180,000) from the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps while Cadet Colonel Jennifer Chhim received and accepted an appointment to the Merchant Marine Academy. As part of that appointment, Chhim’s room and board, tuition, etc. (valued at approximately $300,000) will be covered.
Crawford was surprised with his scholarship in April, though the application process started far in advance and included both academic and physical requirements. Crawford admitted prep for the latter was grueling at times, but local Marine Corps recruiter Sgt. Jarett Williams – who Crawford met through the DHS football program – helped get him ready.
“It was a really long process and some of the times I doubted myself, but I just stayed patient and eventually I was rewarded,” Crawford said. “I am very excited for the opportunity to further my education and contribute to serving my country. I am very grateful for this opportunity and hope to see what the future holds.”
Planning to attend the University of Kansas to study Businesses and Pre-Law, as part of the scholarship Crawford will also be enrolled in the four-year NROTC program. In addition to his normal academic workload, as part of the NROTC Crawford will attend classes in Naval Science and participate in unit drill, physical training (some over the summer) and community involvement. Crawford, a state track qualifier and three-time state champion with DHS football, also intends to participate in the KU track program.
After receiving his degree, Crawford will be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the USMC. Upon entering the military after college, he hopes to work in the JAG program – with that established career pathway seen as a major benefit. Following his military career, Crawford said he would like to work in business law, seeing the JAG program as a stepping stone to that.
NROTC Coordinator Cpt. Dan Donlon also noted Crawford made rare company earning the NROTC scholarship. Donlon reported that only 50 individuals from the Midwest region – including 11 states – receive the scholarship on an annual basis.
“My driving factor is my family and not putting the burden on them for college. I just wanted to take that off their shoulders,” Crawford said. “I’m just really proud of myself and trying to make my parents proud.”
Like Crawford, Chhim had a number of requirements to meet in order to receive her appointment to the Merchant Marine Academy – including meeting physical standards, which she noted were “a lot of work” considering she did not participate in a sport at DHS, and getting numerous recommendations. Among those was a necessary nomination from a U.S. congressman, which Chhim received from U.S. Representative Ron Estes.
Officially, Chhim received her appointment to the Merchant Marine Academy in February and will report to Kings Point, N.Y., in July. Part of the appeal of the academy is that upon graduation she will still be able to receive a commission as an officer in any branch of the armed forces – which would allow her to follow in her family’s footsteps.
“The Merchant Marine Academy has given me the opportunity to be able to develop my professional skills by allowing me an opportunity to become an officer in the armed forces,” Chhim said. “Personally, I wanted to be an Air Force officer because of my dad who was in the Air Force for a long time. He’s still in it. He’s been in it for 14 years.”
Chhim credited the opportunity to her instructors in the Derby High School Air Force JROTC program, where Chhim served as a CORPS Commander, who helped open her to the possibilities in the service academy.
“Really, Col. [Michael Dillard], Chief [Master Sgt. A.J. Kitt] and Master Sgt. [William Pacholski] inspired me to become a better leader, a better citizen and a better person as whole. I owe it up to them,” Chhim said.
“I am so proud of Cadet Jennifer Chhim. She works very hard and her leadership skills are exceptional,” Col. Dillard said. “Excellence is her only standard.”
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.