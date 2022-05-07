One of Derby’s finest up-and-coming musicians, Logan Bach will reach the culmination of his high school career at the DHS graduation ceremony May 8.
It wasn’t the last name that set the DHS senior up for success, but his dedication to practice and a passion for excellence. Bach possesses a natural talent for music few have and plays several instruments.
“I started playing clarinet in fifth grade,” Bach said. “We started trialing instruments and everything at Park Hill [Elementary School], and I played clarinet for a year in fifth grade and about half the year in sixth grade. My director in middle school thought that I was talented enough to try bassoon, so I started taking lessons in sixth grade. Eventually, after our Christmas concert, I switched to bassoon in class and I have been playing since sixth grade.”
The talent doesn’t come without an investment of time, though. Bach says he practices as much as he can.
“I try to practice at least for an hour every day,” Bach said. “Sometimes it doesn't work out because I have a job, and I'll only get 20 or 30 minutes before work, but I try to. The most important part of it is not the amount of time but the consistency in playing every day. So I try to get at least a solid half-hour, if not more.”
As if practicing an instrument, balancing school and a job wasn’t enough, Bach also plays with many other musical ensembles and volunteers through the National Honor Society.
“In eighth grade, I joined the Wichita Youth Symphony. I auditioned in seventh grade and made it into the top ensemble in that, which is the Youth Symphony. I've been playing in that group since 2017. I just finished my fifth and last season with the Youth Symphony. In eighth grade, I started playing saxophone. I just self-taught to play in our middle school jazz band, and now I play lead alto in the high school jazz band.”
He says that balancing all of it can be a challenge, but he sets himself up for success by finding an academic schedule that works for him, and he gets in the occasional game of Rocket League when he has the chance.
“I have a free block in school dedicated to homework specifically, which helps out, and I try not to overload myself with school,” Bach said. “I mean, I take AP classes still, but not a strenuous amount, I don't think.”
The balancing act paid off recently as Bach was able to play alongside the Youth Symphony and Repertory Orchestra after competing in the Wichita Symphony Youth Talent music competition.
“I accompanied the first place winner in Youth Symphony, and I got to solo with the Repertory Orchestra, the second-ranked ensemble. It was kind of like a solo debut is what my teacher called it for me, my first time performing solo with an orchestra. It was absolutely terrifying because it was from memory.”
All of Bach’s achievements in music have led him to the next step of taking his talent to the University of Kansas, where he will major in music performance. He says he’s ready for the next step and hasn’t burned out.
“I still love it,” Bach said. “My dream career right now is playing in an orchestra and also teaching as a professor at a local university. I haven't figured out where I want to go yet.”
Given his dedication and drive, clearly Bach will be more than prepared wherever the music takes him.
