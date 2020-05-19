Rotary Club of Derby Endowed Scholarship

The Rotary Club of Derby has a long history of supporting education in the Derby community. With the motto of “Service Above Self,” the scholarship is awarded to students who will be graduating from Derby High School and/or who live in Derby, who will be enrolling as full-time students at a college/university/community college/trade school, and who have a proven record of involvement in school, church, and community activities.

From left: Daniel Archer, Heather Mills, Anna Scott, Alexandria Stegman and Mariah Wheeler were presented scholarships ($1,000 each) by Rotary Club President Amy Kline, far right.

Decarsky Foundation Scholarship

Established in 2010 by Derby residents Tomp and Vicki Decarsky as a way to honor Bonnie Sweet Walsh, a 1963 DHS grad and their former employee, and to encourage students who might otherwise not consider an advanced education. The scholarship may be renewed by the student for 3 years if certain criteria are met.

George Grant Brown, center, is presented the Decarsky Foundation Scholarship ($4,000) by Vicki Decarsky and Brad Fitts.

Diana Unkel Memorial Music Scholarship

A lifelong Derby resident, Diana Unkel taught music at Swaney Elementary, Derby Sixth Grade Center, and accompanied the DHS vocal music program. To honor Diana’s passion for music, this scholarship supports DHS students who plan to continue to be involved in music.

Adin Gilmore, left, is presented the Diana Unkel Memorial Scholarship ($2,500) by DCF Board Chair Reba Smith.

Mike Burr Endowed Memorial Scholarship

Mike Burr, a DHS 2010 graduate, loved music and the arts. He was a member of the marching band, the Jazz Band, and his own band named All Falls Short. The Mike Burr Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior who participated in the DHS music program.

DCF Board Chair Reba Smith, left, presents Kendal Meyer with the Mike Burr Memorial Scholarship ($500).

Ross Hearn Vocal Music Excellence Scholarship

The Ross Hearn Vocal Music Excellence Scholarship supports DHS grads who wish to pursue music after graduation. Ross taught vocal music at DHS for 32 years with passion and high expectations. The lessons learned in Ross’s class were more than musical, they were life lessons.

Adin Gilmore, left, is presented the Ross Hearn Vocal Music Excellence Scholarship ($500) by Ross Hearn.

Braxton Kooser Endowed Memorial Scholarship

This Memorial Scholarship was established to honor an outstanding young man, Braxton Wells Kooser, who was tragically killed in a car accident at age 14. It is awarded to a Derby High School graduating senior who plans to attend Kansas State University and who has participated in Derby High School athletics.

Lily Vincent, center, is presented the Braxton Kooser Memorial Scholarship ($350) by Rob and Alana Kooser.

Re’Ana Mekaeil Memorial Scholarship

Re’Ana Mekaeil was a 9-year-old girl from Derby who lost her battle with cancer on August 25, 2017. She attended Pleasantview and Park Hill Elementary Schools. She wanted to be a missionary or an art teacher. Her family honors her memory through this scholarship by supporting a Derby student as they pursue their dreams.

Cari Mekaeil, Re’Ana’s mother, presents Daniel Archer with the Re’Ana Mekaeil Memorial Scholarship ($500).

Derby Wrestling Club – Tom and Iris Faust Scholarship

Started by Tom and Iris Faust in 1967, the Derby Wrestling Club has provided character building and wrestling instruction to thousands of young athletes. This scholarship is awarded to a DHS student who has participated in wrestling and who exhibits the positive qualities and character that wrestling provides.

Taidon Wills, left, is presented the Derby Wrestling Club & Tom and Iris Faust Scholarship ($500) by Brent Renberger.

DHS Multifaceted Student Scholarship

The Derby High School Multifaceted Student Scholarship was established in 2019 by Jessi and Dan Stang as a way of giving back to the Derby School District that provides many opportunities for learning both inside and outside the classroom. Criteria for this scholarship includes being a member in good standing with the DHS National Honor Society and involvement in one or more extracurricular activities.

Dan and Jessi Stang present Haylee Nickel (second from left) and Chloe Brown (far right) with the DHS Multifaceted Student Scholarship ($1,000 each).

Ada Thoma/Melva Owens Endowed Memorial Scholarship

Ada Thoma taught at DHS in the Business Education Department for 19 years. Dr. Melva Owens became a nationally recognized expert on the topic of educational leadership, and served as principal of DHS for 2 years and as USD 260 superintendent for 6 years. This scholarship is awarded to a DHS student who plans to be a teacher.

DCF Board Chair Reba Smith, left, presents Hannah Mae Atakpa with the Ada Thoma/Melva Owens Memorial Scholarship ($850).

Kermit Daum Scholarship

Kermit Daum’s entire 37-year teaching career was spent in Derby, the last 32 years as Science Department Chair. The Kermit Daum Scholarship was established in 1996 by his science teaching associates and is an opportunity for students who have excelled in science and who plan to major in a science-related field.

Alexandria Stegman, left, is presented the Kermit Daum Scholarship ($500) by Hayley Hutchinson, DHS Science Dept. Co-chair.

Derby Noon Lions Club Scholarship

The Derby Noon Lions Club awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Gabriel E. Connell, 2020 graduate of Derby High School. Connell plans to attend Emery-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Ariz., to study Cyber Intelligence and Security. Connell submitted an essay that included examples of his pursuit of excellence in information technology and service to others. Pictured with Connell is Derby Lion member Susan Thompson.
