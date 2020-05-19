Rotary Club of Derby Endowed Scholarship
The Rotary Club of Derby has a long history of supporting education in the Derby community. With the motto of “Service Above Self,” the scholarship is awarded to students who will be graduating from Derby High School and/or who live in Derby, who will be enrolling as full-time students at a college/university/community college/trade school, and who have a proven record of involvement in school, church, and community activities.
Decarsky Foundation Scholarship
Established in 2010 by Derby residents Tomp and Vicki Decarsky as a way to honor Bonnie Sweet Walsh, a 1963 DHS grad and their former employee, and to encourage students who might otherwise not consider an advanced education. The scholarship may be renewed by the student for 3 years if certain criteria are met.
Diana Unkel Memorial Music Scholarship
A lifelong Derby resident, Diana Unkel taught music at Swaney Elementary, Derby Sixth Grade Center, and accompanied the DHS vocal music program. To honor Diana’s passion for music, this scholarship supports DHS students who plan to continue to be involved in music.
Mike Burr Endowed Memorial Scholarship
Mike Burr, a DHS 2010 graduate, loved music and the arts. He was a member of the marching band, the Jazz Band, and his own band named All Falls Short. The Mike Burr Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior who participated in the DHS music program.
Ross Hearn Vocal Music Excellence Scholarship
The Ross Hearn Vocal Music Excellence Scholarship supports DHS grads who wish to pursue music after graduation. Ross taught vocal music at DHS for 32 years with passion and high expectations. The lessons learned in Ross’s class were more than musical, they were life lessons.
Braxton Kooser Endowed Memorial Scholarship
This Memorial Scholarship was established to honor an outstanding young man, Braxton Wells Kooser, who was tragically killed in a car accident at age 14. It is awarded to a Derby High School graduating senior who plans to attend Kansas State University and who has participated in Derby High School athletics.
Re’Ana Mekaeil Memorial Scholarship
Re’Ana Mekaeil was a 9-year-old girl from Derby who lost her battle with cancer on August 25, 2017. She attended Pleasantview and Park Hill Elementary Schools. She wanted to be a missionary or an art teacher. Her family honors her memory through this scholarship by supporting a Derby student as they pursue their dreams.
Derby Wrestling Club – Tom and Iris Faust Scholarship
Started by Tom and Iris Faust in 1967, the Derby Wrestling Club has provided character building and wrestling instruction to thousands of young athletes. This scholarship is awarded to a DHS student who has participated in wrestling and who exhibits the positive qualities and character that wrestling provides.
DHS Multifaceted Student Scholarship
The Derby High School Multifaceted Student Scholarship was established in 2019 by Jessi and Dan Stang as a way of giving back to the Derby School District that provides many opportunities for learning both inside and outside the classroom. Criteria for this scholarship includes being a member in good standing with the DHS National Honor Society and involvement in one or more extracurricular activities.
Ada Thoma/Melva Owens Endowed Memorial Scholarship
Ada Thoma taught at DHS in the Business Education Department for 19 years. Dr. Melva Owens became a nationally recognized expert on the topic of educational leadership, and served as principal of DHS for 2 years and as USD 260 superintendent for 6 years. This scholarship is awarded to a DHS student who plans to be a teacher.
Kermit Daum Scholarship
Kermit Daum’s entire 37-year teaching career was spent in Derby, the last 32 years as Science Department Chair. The Kermit Daum Scholarship was established in 1996 by his science teaching associates and is an opportunity for students who have excelled in science and who plan to major in a science-related field.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.