Rotary Club of Derby Endowed Scholarship – The Rotary Club of Derby has a long history of supporting education in the Derby community. With the motto of “Service Above Self,” the scholarship is awarded to students who will be graduating from Derby High School and/or who live in Derby, who will be enrolling as full-time students at a college/university/community college/trade school, and who have a proven record of involvement in school, church, and community activities.
Pictured above, left to right: Rob McDonald (Derby Rotary Club President); Hayden Smith, Cooper Reeves, Alexis Sutton (recipients); and Julie Olmsted, Derby Rotary Club Scholarship Coordinator. Not pictured: recipients John Goodner and Emma Stubby. The recipients received $1,000 each.
The Decarsky Foundation Scholarship was established in 2010 by Derby residents Tomp and Vicki Decarsky as a way to honor Bonnie Sweet Walsh, a 1963 DHS grad and their former employee, and to encourage students who might otherwise not consider an advanced education. The scholarship may be renewed by the student for 3 years if certain criteria are met. This is the largest local scholarship – $4,000 per year for a 4-year college/university, or $2,500 per year for a community college.
Pictured above, left to right: Vicki Decarsky, Scholarship Fund Administrator, presents the Decarsky Foundation Scholarship ($4,000 each for 4 years) to John Goodner, Jackie Molloy, Emma Palmer, Sean Wentling, and Jenna Wilcox. The following students were approved for renewals of the Decarsky Scholarship: Grant Brown, Averi Baker, Karis Brown, Holly Mills, Erin Kooser, Daniela Loera, and Harli Lowmaster ($4,000 each); and Skylar Howell.
Diana Unkel Memorial Music Scholarship – The family of Diana Unkel established a scholarship fund in her memory with the Derby Community Foundation. A lifelong Derby resident, Diana Unkel taught music at Swaney Elementary, Derby Sixth Grade Center, and accompanied the DHS vocal music program. To honor Diana’s passion for music, this scholarship supports DHS students who plan to continue to be involved in music.
Pictured above: Scholarship Fund Administrator Jonn Unkel presents Alexis Sutton with the Diana Unkel Memorial Music Scholarship ($2,500).
The Ross Hearn Vocal Music Excellence Scholarship supports DHS graduates who wish to pursue music after graduation. During Ross’s 38-year teaching career, he had a positive impact on thousands of students. Ross taught vocal music at DHS for 32 years with passion and high expectations. The lessons learned in Ross’s class were more than musical; they were life lessons.
Pictured above: Caitlin Chisham is presented the Ross Hearn Vocal Music Excellence Scholarship ($500) by Ross Hearn, Scholarship Fund Administrator.
The Braxton Kooser Memorial Scholarship was established to honor Braxton Wells Kooser, who was tragically killed in a car accident at the age of 14. The scholarship goes to a graduating DHS senior who plans to attend Kansas State University and has participated in Derby High School athletics.
Pictured above: Lauren Townes is presented the Braxton Kooser Memorial Scholarship ($350) by Rob and Alana Kooser, Scholarship Fund Administrators.
Re’Ana Mekaeil Memorial Scholarship – Re’Ana Mekaeil was a 9-year-old girl from Derby who lost her battle with cancer on August 25, 2017. She attended Pleasantview and Park Hill Elementary Schools. She wanted to be a missionary or an art teacher. Her family honors her memory through this scholarship by supporting a Derby student as they pursue their dreams.
Pictured above: Sara Brown is presented the Re’Ana Mekaeil Memorial Scholarship ($500) by Becki Herod, DCF Board Member/Scholarship Committee Member.
Derby Wrestling Club Tom and Iris Faust Scholarship – Started by Tom and Iris Faust in 1967, the Derby Wrestling Club has provided character building and wrestling instruction to thousands of young athletes and continues to do so as one of the most talented and respected wrestling clubs in Kansas. This scholarship is awarded to a DHS student wishing to further his/her education and who has participated in wrestling and exhibits the positive qualities and character that wrestling provides.
Pictured above: Treyton Rusher is presented the Derby Wrestling Club Tom and Iris Faust Scholarship ($500) by Dustin Demel, Derby Wrestling Club representative.
The Derby High School Multifaceted Student Scholarship was established in 2019 by Jessi and Dan Stang as a way of giving back to the Derby School District that provides many opportunities for learning both inside and outside the classroom. Criteria for this scholarship includes being a member in good standing with the DHS National Honor Society and involvement in one or more extracurricular activities.
Pictured above: Scholarship Fund Administrators Dan Stang (left) and Jessi Stang (far right) present the DHS Multifaceted Student Scholarship to Bryleigh Cross ($1,000), Landon Cooper ($1,000), and Alexis Sutton ($500). Not pictured: recipient Charles Timothy Allen ($500).
Ada Thoma/Melva Owens Memorial Scholarship – Ada Thoma taught at DHS in the Business Education Department for 19 years. Dr. Melva Owens became a nationally recognized expert on the topic of educational leadership, and served as principal of DHS for 2 years and as USD 260 superintendent for 6 years. This scholarship is awarded to a DHS student who plans to be a teacher.
Pictured above: Syrah Caughron is presented the Ada Thoma/Melva Owens Memorial Scholarship ($850) by Royal Owens.
The Kermit Daum Science Scholarship was established in 1996 by Mr. Daum’s science teaching associates to honor his teaching of biological sciences. Kermit Daum’s entire 37-year teaching career was spent in Derby, the last 32 years as Science Department Chair. This scholarship is an opportunity for students who have excelled in science and who plan to major in a science-related field.
Pictured above: Raif Morgan is presented the Kermit Daum Science Scholarship ($500) by Rachel Hovey, DHS Science Dept. Co-chair.
The Derby Noon Lions Club Scholarship – was awarded to Jenna Wilcox, who plans to attend Fort Hays State University in the fall and pursue a nursing degree. Jenna has served in many clubs and organizations including Health Occupations Students of America, FCA, and served as manager of the wrestling and baseball teams. She also was a member of Panther Pals which matches students together for a positive mentoring relationship. This scholarship is awarded through the Derby Noon Lions Club.
Pictured above: Jenna Wilcox is presented the Derby Noon Lions Club Scholarship ($1,000) by Brock Stuhlsatz, president of the organization.
The Steve and Leanne Caret Scholarship was established in 2021 by Steve and Leanne Caret, who are both graduates of the Derby school system (1983 & 1984). They are extremely proud and thankful of the Derby community and are honored to provide support to students through this scholarship. Two scholarships (one girl and one boy) will be awarded each year and are renewable for 3 years if the recipients meet the established requirements.
Pictured above: Treyton Rusher and Jenna Wilcox, center, are presented the Steve and Leanne Caret Scholarship ($2,500 each for 4 years) by Chris Showalter, Scholarship Committee Chair; Leanne & Steve Caret, Scholarship Fund Administrators; and Marilyn Caret, mother of Chris Showalter and Steve Caret.
The Rod and Marilyn Caret Scholarship was established in 2021 by Steve and Leanne Caret. The scholarship is awarded to USD 260 graduating seniors (or juniors, if eligible; one girl and one boy) who intend to pursue a technical certification at an area technical school or community college. Rod and Marilyn have a long history in Derby, beginning in 1974. Rod worked for USD 260 in the IT department – he passed in 2014. Marilyn’s passion for children was evident in her work throughout the Derby school district.
Pictured above: Jonathan Campbell and Sierra Duckworth are presented the Rod and Marilyn Caret Scholarship ($2,500 each) by Marilyn Caret, center.
Mike Burr “Living the Dream” Memorial Scholarship – Mike Burr, a DHS 2010 graduate, loved music and the arts. He was a member of the marching band, the jazz band, and his own band named All Falls Short. The Mike Burr Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior who participated in the DHS music program. This scholarship is meant to help the recipient reach their potential.
Pictured above: DCF Board Chair Keith Humphrey presents Alexis Sutton with the Mike Burr “Living the Dream” Memorial Scholarship ($500).
