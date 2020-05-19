Derby seniors Heather Mills, Jacob Karsak, Nick Bonner and Sydney Nilles sat down with us to talk about the highs and lows of high school athletics and how their careers in Derby were molded the last four years. Mills will be a volleyball manager at Kansas State, Karsak is playing football at Southwestern Oklahoma State, Bonner is playing basketball at Bethel College and Nilles is playing basketball at Newman University.
What have you been reflecting on most as your senior year comes to a close?
MILLS: “It’s four years and looking at it now when you’re done … it’s the friendships you build every year. I still talk to people from my sophomore year of basketball, so it’s definitely the relationships.”
KARSAK: “It sounds crazy, but I miss preparing for [football] boot camp. I’d kill to do that. It’s all that anticipation … but going through those hard times with your teammates, those are the times you see what everyone is made of. You’re waking up at 6:00 a.m. and having to go practice for three hours.”
BONNER: “I’ll miss the team dinners we have and just hanging out with the guys.”
How did you prepare for the pressure and expectations of being a Derby athlete?
MILLS: “When we played Washburn Rural in the state basketball semifinals as juniors, we had put a ton of pressure on ourselves. We were preparing
for Coach Karsak’s 100th win and it would have been a third-straight trip to the championship game. That game is a really good example of how much pressure a team can put on themselves. The next day we came out and slaughtered Olathe NW. I truly think the bounce back is what Derby athletics is about. We may have lost, but it was our last game and we came out and had fun and played together.”
NILLES: “We knew some teams would be out for us, but I didn’t focus on that point. I wanted to enjoy what I had in front of me. I knew that if we worked hard and played hard, the outcome would be what we wanted it to be. Playing Derby is a huge thing and it’s fun when we play other big teams and they’re excited about facing you.”
KARSAK: “If I ever felt pressure, it was from myself or the coaches. I never felt much pressure where I’d get anxious. This basketball season, though, after not playing last year with the injury, I just wanted to put myself out there with Nick, Tre [Washington] and Ladell [Clemons] and play to the best of my abilities.”
Nick and Jacob, you got to see your senior basketball season come to an official end, while Heather and Sydney saw their season cancelled due to COVID-19. What did you learn from those moments?
MILLS: There’s a picture that [classmate] Kinley Fager took of us the day after we found out the state tournament was cancelled. Sydney and I had our arms around each other and we needed to lean on each other. We were in the same boat. Neither of us started soccer season and after we won in double overtime [in state basketball quarterfinals], we felt like we could win state. We got shoved into soccer cleats the next day and we just had to lean on each other to get through it.”
KARSAK: “After not making it to state in basketball, we let the younger guys know that it’s a sport about hard work and effort, but you have to put that into your relationships and school work too. I was glad we were able to get the ship righted a bit, but since we had so many young guys on the team, I hope I was able to mentor them and show them how to work hard and be a true Derby basketball player and be coachable.”
BONNER: “It’s really crazy. Sophomore year, I sat on the bench and junior year I just wasn’t good. It’s amazing to see all the work from the summer pay off and it was a good way to end my career.”
How did you feel Derby athletics prepared you for college and life beyond?
KARSAK: “I talk to buddies from different schools and ask them about their practice schedules … what we do at Derby and what makes us so special is we do so much extra. The coaches want us to be so good and they want to win too. They care so much about us and want to see us succeed.”
MILLS: “It’s doing something that’s truly bigger than yourself. With what I’m going into as a [college volleyball manager], Derby has prepared me for it. It has truly been about team and the good of the group and not of myself.”
NILLES: “Derby really prepares you for the next level. I went to shoot one day with some of the Newman girls and they were explaining a play that I knew already. She looked at me and said, “are you serious?” It helped me realize that every sport has prepared me for the next level. Even if you don’t go on to play sports, it taught us a lot about life too.”
What is your advice for younger athletes and students as they face the unknown of what school could look like next fall?
NILLES: “Be humble. In society today, athletes care about team, but do they truly care about team first? We seniors wanted to show that … I like the word humble because your actions show more than your words do.”
KARSAK: “Be okay with change and adapt. If you’re not able to start your fall sport next year, how can you get better – and better your team? There are always ways to get better.”
BONNER: “Don’t leave anything behind. Go your hardest 24/7 because you don’t know if you’re promised tomorrow … If you’re not going all out, why are you doing it?”
