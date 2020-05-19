Graduation weekend has come and gone in Derby. While COVID-19 made a traditional ceremony an impossibility, principal Tim Hamblin and high school staff are working hard to put together a “cap and gown” celebration (as graduates will have already received diplomas) in its place.
“We’re going to have as close to a traditional celebration for our graduates as I can have. I just can’t tell you when it’s going to happen,” Hamblin said.
Though the when may still be in question, the venue has been set. Derby High School’s cap and gown celebration will be held at Panther Stadium – where such ceremonies were last held in 1976. Hamblin noted he has reserved the stadium each weekend starting the second week of August (with the exact date to be determined by the weather forecast).
Following a survey of the entire Derby High School senior class of 461 students, which got a 70 percent response rate, Hamblin said the overwhelming majority (87 percent) was in favor of having a traditional gathering over a virtual ceremony or nothing at all.
Part of the plan, Hamblin said, is to incorporate as many of the standard traditions as possible in the cap and gown celebration. Chief among those traditions is the gathering ceremony, academic awards and the ringing of the bell.
“Absolutely, probably without question, the most valued tradition is one I started when I became principal, and that’s the ringing of the bell. The bell is very important. I don’t know that there’s going to be a kid that comes out of Derby High that probably wouldn’t roll their eyes if you asked them about it because I get so passionate about it,” Hamblin said. “That tradition we will have. They love that.”
Hamblin takes students out as freshman to share the history of the bell and instills a physical connection to the school, having them touch the bell, that comes full circle when they ring the bell as seniors.
Ceremonies may have a slightly different look and feel in the late summer, both in terms of less attendance and less formality (with lawn chairs welcome to maximize capacity), but they will remain unique. Hamblin even promised a special takeaway for the class of 2020 with the alternative ceremony.
Knowing that this is what the Derby seniors want, Hamblin said he
will continue to push for the cap and gown celebration as long as it
is a possibility.
“I know that’s what my kids want and I’m going to hold on as long as I can to try to provide it,” Hamblin said. “This is about Derby High School, the kids and celebrating them.”
