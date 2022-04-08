DHS graduation event comes with new challenges in 2022

Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin recently provided an update to the Derby school board on some new elements connected to the 2022 graduation ceremony. The event is set for 6:30 p.m. May 8 at Charles Koch Area on the Wichita State University campus.
One challenge comes down to Derby sharing Koch Arena with another area high school graduation. Valley Center High School will be holding its commencement on the same day and location as Derby’s. Valley Center will begin at 2 p.m. Hamblin said that immediately following the first ceremony it will be necessary to prepare the arena for Derby’s graduates and attendees.
Another factor this year that involves security will also add an increased time element for spectators.
“Every person attending a commencement ceremony at WSU this year will be required to pass through Wichita State’s security process, including metal detectors,” Hamblin said.
Hamblin said with a compressed period of time after Valley Center’s event it will slow the process down some. He indicated that the metal detector wasn’t an option but a requirement of WSU.
Even though the new challenges presented additional considerations, Hamblin said that everything should work out fine.
Hamblin also shared the challenges of selecting a date and location for graduation with the board. He said the process starts three to four years in advance. With an attendance over 6,000 each year for graduation, the venues available to handle that are limited.
In addition, the revenue-generating policies of facilities like Hartman Arena and Intrust Bank Arena make Koch Arena about the only option for Derby. Hamblin said that if a concert tour wants to come into Wichita at Intrust or Hartman on the same date, even up to one week in advance, a graduation ceremony would get removed as an event.
“That is a great concern,” he said.
The competition for Koch Arena on weekends and other days in May is intense. Every Wichita high school is trying to secure a date as well and one of the weekend dates in May is always taken by Wichita State.
The state requirement of total instructional hours required for students makes it difficult to control the date. When factoring in weather days, state championship competition and trying to stay away from Mother’s Day, the challenge of date selection becomes very real.
Hamblin said that every school would like to have graduation in mid to late May if it was possible.
Parents’ past survey results on graduation indicated they don’t want to limit guest numbers. Parents were also not interested in having it on Memorial Day and they weren’t too crazy about holding it on a weekday evening.
Board member Matthew Joyce suggested having graduation outside at the new Panther Stadium, with consecutive day options over the weekend in the event of bad weather.
If that happened, Hamblin expressed the need for a contingency plan that would move the ceremony inside the DHS gymnasium, but indicated they would also have to limit numbers if it did go inside.
