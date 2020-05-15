Angela plans to attend K-State to pursue a major in Secondary Education.
Extracurricular Activities: Cross Country, Track and Field, Choir (Madrigals, Philharmonic), Marching Band, NHS
Accomplishments/awards: Section Leader in Madrigals, Philharmonic and Marching Band, Three Year All-State Choir Member, NHS Vice President
Favorite Quote: "The Lord makes firm the steps of the one who delights in him; though he may stumble, he will not fall, for the Lord upholds him with his hand." Pslam 37: 23-24
Favorite Memory: Being a part of the DHS 2019 homecoming court
Advice To Future Generations: Never take advantage of the opportunities you're given and always be grateful. You never know how things might change.
Angela is the daughter of Luis and June Cortes.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.