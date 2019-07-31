Circles is a long-term approach to end poverty permanently in our community. Each week local families working to overcome poverty (Circle Leaders) meet with community volunteers (Allies) over dinner and programming. During these meetings, Circle Leaders work on their goals toward self-reliance. Over time, incomes improve, debt and public assistance decrease and necessary relationships are built.
Circles currently has 4 new Circle Leaders waiting to be matched with Allies. To learn more about becoming a volunteer Ally, please contact Charlene Mathis, 316-204-3794; Claudia Peebler, 316-788-2140; or Rhonda Cott, 316-210-4995.
