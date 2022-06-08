Derby softball and baseball both were represented at the state tournament. After missing out on the state tournament in 2021, the softball squad with just two seniors took third in 6A.
Baseball earned a seventh-consecutive trip to the state tournament but will lose several impactful seniors. Like many teams at DHS, the mantra of reloading over rebuilding remains true across the diamond.
The JV softball squad wrapped up a solid 17-1 season with a team loaded with talent and hard workers. According to JV softball head coach Angela Cox, the squad could easily flip a switch when it came time to compete and were committed to putting in the extra effort to be good teammates.
According to Cox, the entire roster showed a lot of improvement throughout the season and noted Brooke Rice as one of the team’s biggest leaders at first base. Cox said that Kaytelin Shinkle, Jersey Ramirez and Loren Sweat were key players throughout the season and produced both offensively and defensively. In the circle, Ava Boden and Cali Kuntz showed a lot of growth and began to understand the importance of pitch location and changing speed.
Like the varsity team, Cox said the biggest strength of the JV squad was the team chemistry and the ability to fight as a team to win.
There should be some tight competition around the diamond for the Panthers next season. Players like Avery Kelley and Addy Foster were varsity pieces that could play an expanded role next season, but the coaches have emphasized that no varsity spot is guaranteed; it has to be earned.
“I think the competition for varsity spots is tight every year,” Cox said. “The girls compete for varsity positions every season. They have to earn their spot on the varsity team and understand that we often make changes throughout the season. Nothing is ever guaranteed.”
Panther baseball will be losing nine seniors from its 2022 roster. Several key juniors will be returning, including AVCTL-I Player of the Year, Braden Horn behind the dish. Colten Ruedy proved to be a consistent bat for the Panthers in his sophomore season, with a .370 average in 22 games.
“Colten [Ruedy] did a great job and swung the bat well for us,” head baseball coach Todd Olmstead. “I’m excited for next year because we will have some outfielders coming back for us.”
Ruedy, junior Kade Sheldon and sophomore Caden Riojas could make up the outfield next year, all of whom appeared in 15-plus games this season.
Derby will have plenty of pitching on the roster. Pitcher Mitchell Johnson will lead the team, but Olmstead saw production in varsity appearances from sophomores Colby Morgan and Max White in 2022.
In five appearances, Morgan went 2-0 at the varsity level and finished with a 2.56 ERA with 15 strikeouts.
“[Morgan] became our fourth starter and did a great job,” Olmstead said. “We just have to work on his stamina and get him deeper into the game, which will come with just getting stronger. He was a very pleasant surprise, we weren’t sure who that fourth guy was going to be, but after scrimmages at the start of the year, he took that spot and ran away with it.”
Olmstead credited White for the way he stepped up and said he is a quality southpaw addition to the core of pitchers that the team can build around. With pair of solid left-handed pitchers on the roster, the Panthers are hoping to use it to their advantage next year.
“We will have a few lefties, which is always nice,” Olmstead said. “Most teams struggle against a lefty because you don’t see them very often, so that’ll be good for us. It will also be helpful to see them in practice, so I think it helps us at the plate if we face left-handed pitching in a game.”