One of Butler Community College and Derby’s best is heading back to El Dorado.
Two years after becoming the third Grizzly softball player to win back-to-back All-American honors, Kenzie Young has officially joined the team’s coaching staff.
Young, who is a 2016 Derby graduate, concluded her playing career this spring after a year and a half of softball at North Texas.
The conversations of getting involved in the program began earlier this year. Roughly a month after returning home from Denton, Texas, Butler coach Doug Chance gave Young a call and asked that she consider joining the staff.
“He was looking at getting a new coaching staff and I knew [it] would be a perfect opportunity for me to take a leap of faith and just go for it,” Young said. “… We went through a few interviews and talked to a few staff members. I jumped on it right away because it couldn’t be more perfect for me.”
As much as Young is engrained in softball, she hasn’t always had plans of coaching. She went into college to pursue physical therapy, but last summer she began coaching summer softball with her sister Madi.
“When I went to Ole Miss I knew I wanted to be in college athletics and be around it,” Young said. “I thought maybe I could be a director of operations [at a school], but now that I’m coaching and even just being around these summer girls, I just love it.”