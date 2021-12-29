It was a year all about the return to action in 2021, and there were many memorable moments and accomplishments by current and former Derby athletes. This list was created to highlight some of the best moments in 2021 of Derby High School athletes past and present.
Derby outlasts Maize in shootout
In 2020, Maize stunned Derby in a 36-35 shootout. The Panthers got revenge with a 42-41 win at Panther Stadium on Oct. 15. The “Game of the Year” saw the Panthers trail 21-7 at the end of the first quarter. Derby responded with 28-unanswered to take a 35-21 lead. Maize tied the game with back-to-back touchdown drives. Junior running back Dylan Edwards scored his third touchdown of the night on a 23-yard run to give the Panthers a 42-35 lead with 1:38 remaining in the game. Maize quarterback Avery Johnson led the Eagles down the field to score a touchdown on a 16-yard pass with 38 seconds remaining. Maize attempted to win the game with a two-point conversion, but sophomore defensive back Britton Pascual intercepted the attempt sending Panther Stadium into a frenzy.
Dylan Edwards wins Kansas football Gatorade Player of the Year
Following a season with 2,603 rushing yards and 42 total touchdowns, Dylan Edwards joined Lem Wash (2020) as the second Derby football player to take the Kansas football Gatorade Player of the Year award.
“It’s a great feeling to win it after Lem,” Edwards said. “It was one of my goals to achieve it, and I would have never gotten this award without the offensive line I had this year, though. I hope that doesn’t go unnoticed.”
Rex Schott inducted into the Derby Hall of Fame
A familiar face has been working the Derby sideline since 1976 – longtime athletic trainer Rex Schott. A graduate of Derby in 1965, Schott was a top athletic trainer at Wichita State University from 1971-1982. Schott started helping at his alma mater in 1976 and, in 1996, became a full-time athletic trainer at DHS. Schott was selected to the Kansas Athletic Trainers Hall of Fame in 2017. In high school, Schott was a student trainer all four years and participated in track his senior year. Schott was selected as captain of the team and was the only member to go to the state meet that season. He held the school record in the long jump and was also the DHS athlete of the year in 1965. Schott was inducted into the DHS Hall of Fame in 2021.
Amara Esha becomes first state placer in DHS girls’ wrestling history
As a freshman, Amara Esha became the first Derby girls’ state qualifier and placer. Esha clinched a state appearance with an overtime win at sub-state. A win in the consolation quarterfinal sent her to the medal round to secure her place in Derby wrestling history. Esha has a strong chance to return to Hartman Arena this season to add more hardware.
Derby soccer wins Titan Classic
Heading into the season, head coach Paul Burke knew he had a strong crew full of experienced players. The 2021 campaign got off to a robust start as the Panthers defeated Bishop Carroll in penalty kicks (4-3) to clinch the first Titan Classic title in program history. Derby finished the season as co-champions of the AVCLT-I, 15-2-2 record and a regional crown.
Boys swimming wins league meet for the third consecutive year
Prior to the 2019 season, boys swimming had not won a league title in 19 years. The Panthers followed suit with three-straight league crowns. Backed by the talents of state qualifiers Brenden Swindle, Heath Nickel, Jack Tayrien, Kael Ramsey, Magnus Moeder, Peyton Lake, Trent Voth and Will McCabe, Derby kept its swimming title streak alive. A handful of seniors remain from the team that took the first of three league titles and are determined to keep the league bragging rights in Derby.
Madi Young rakes in awards after a standout season at Butler
Derby alum Madi Young had quite the softball season at Butler County Community College in 2021. After dominating the stat sheet, leading the NJCAA in stolen bases (58), doubles (34) and runs (111). She also finished second in the NJCAA in hits (102), third in batting average (.554) with zero strikeouts in 184 at-bats. Young earned several honors, including the Greater Wichita Sports Commission’s Junior College Female Athlete of the Year award, the NJCAA Golden Shoe award and was named an NJCAA All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
The new Panther Stadium opens its gates
Amid a bitter winter, rainy days and scorching heat, the new Panther Stadium opened its gates for Derby Night Lights on Aug. 26. The $7 million project saw an update to the majority of the stadium. The home stands received the biggest upgrade with an updated press box and a bleacher area for 4,000 fans. Other updates included a larger locker room and athletic training room for the Panthers, added bathrooms and a larger concession stand area.
Addy Brown wins AVCTL-I MVP
As a sophomore, Addy Brown made a massive impact on the court for the Lady Panthers. Brown was named AVCTL-I MVP after averaging 18.5 points per game for Derby. It was the fourth time in five years that a Lady Panther took the top league honor. Brown is primed to repeat the honor as the junior continues to show improvement in the early games of the season.
Girls cross country reaches state for the fourth-straight year
Backed by a skilled group of seniors with young talent mixed in, the entire girls cross country team qualified for the state cross country meet. Sophomore Katie Hazen and senior Vivian Kalb led the experienced roster to a 10th-place finish at the 2021 state meet. Hazen led all Derby runners finishing 26th overall, and Kalb took 41st overall. The Panthers took the league meet by two points and clinched a team state appearance with a second-place finish at sub-state.