BACK-TO-BACK: Lindsey wins his second state title
Published March 3
Cason Lindsey didn’t think twice about moving to 152 pounds.
The preseason decision to meet Dodge City’s Luke Barker, who was also a returning state champion, atop the weight class was an opportunity that he never wanted to walk away from.
After dropping the first match between the two in 2020-21, Lindsey took home the top prize on 6A’s biggest stage (dec. 4-3) after also beating Barker at sub-state. An escape in the final 10 seconds of the third period sealed the state championship.
“I’m not a runner and it’s not the person I am,” Lindsey said of staying at 152 pounds. “What defines us [as wrestlers] is what happens at the end of the season. I wanted to prove to everybody that it doesn’t matter what happens first.”
Barker’s takedown with 1:02 left in the third period knotted the score at 3 apiece. With two seconds left, an escape was all Lindsey needed to hoist a state championship.
“It’s about digging deep and finding what’s inside of you,” Lindsey said. “He’s a great wrestler and I’m sure he was thinking what he had to do to hold me down. It was going to come down to who was going to reach deeper ... the third period is won by who has the bigger heart and I truly believe that.”
It was a matter of experience in the eyes of coach Bill Ross. Having watched Lindsey wrestle in the championship semifinals all four years and wrestle in three-straight championship matches, the longtime coach felt it gave Lindsey the edge he needed.
“It makes you happy to see someone who has put the time in to reach their goals,” Ross said. “It’s one of the great things about my job. He has put his time in and he deserves to be recognized as one of Derby’s elite wrestlers.”
___________
ROAD LESS TRAVELED
An eight-year transformation of Lady Panther basketball
Published March 17
Uncommon: out of the ordinary, unusual, not often found or seen.
As Jodie Karsak walked into the Manhattan High School locker room on Dec. 10, 2013, she pondered how she wanted to talk to her players after a 53-47 loss. The program was 13-50 over the previous three years, including a winless season in the first year of that stretch.
The first-year coach saw a path to encouraging her roster, realizing they had just played a ranked team within two possessions to open the season. It was the birth of an uncommon road of Lady Panther basketball.
Mile Marker 1: Changing the culture
The first season under Karsak’s leadership kept a six-year stretch of first-round, sub-state losses alive. However, its 57-47 overtime loss at Topeka was its next building block.
It drifted from a feeling of nearly doubting if they wanted to be a part of the program to seeing what they could do on the state’s biggest stages.
Mile Marker 50: The class of 6A
After 18 trips to state without a championship, the fortunes changed in 2018.
Only a season-opening loss to McPherson stood in Derby’s way, dominating Olathe East, 50-35, in the state title game.
Mile Marker 139: Celebrating eight years of victories
The first two years under Karsak? 15-28. The next six years? 124-17. It was just the start of one of the most dominant runs in state history.
Derby had won five league championships in the 24 years prior to Karsak’s tenure. It won five over her eight-year stay. It had only won a state team trophy two times prior to 2017. Since finishing second to Manhattan that year, it won three more.
Mile Marker TBD: A lasting legacy and the next chapter of Lady Panther basketball
Karsak was humbled by the messages that poured in during the days following her resignation. Whether it was former teammates, players, coaches or even from outside of her circle in Derby, it resonated deeply with the now former coach.
It even clicked with the resumé that she gave USD 260 Activities Director Russell Baldwin when she first applied for the job.
“One of the goals I wrote was that I wanted to help a program become something that our community would love and be proud of,” Karsak said. “With all the people involved, we were able to do that.”
__________
Panther baseball finishes third in Class 6A
Published June 2
It might not have been the ending the team was hoping for, but the 2021 Derby baseball team did something few have done before.
With a 9-2 win over Manhattan on May 29 in Fort Scott, the Panthers claimed a third-place trophy – something they had not been able to do previously in their current string of appearances at the 6A state tournament.
Facing Gardner-Edgerton in the state semifinals, Derby built up a 3-1 lead in the game. However, the Trailblazers’ five-run fifth inning kept the Panthers from playing for a state title, falling 6-4.
After that game, though, the Panthers made it clear they would not be denied a state trophy.
“Losing that game, there was really nothing that was gonna stop us from getting third place,” said senior Kade Snodgrass. “Coming off that loss, there was no way we were losing again.”
Snodgrass, Coleson Syring and Reid Liston were all part of the state roster for the last Derby team that qualified to play in a trophy game. That contest didn’t happen, so the seniors made the most of this year’s opportunity – helping fuel the Panthers to an early lead they would not relinquish against Manhattan.
A 3-2 win over Blue Valley West on the first day of the tournament secured Derby’s spot in the trophy round. That was a big deal to the players and helped give the Panthers that happy ending- one head coach Todd Olmstead Olmstead will not soon forget with this group.
“These guys loved coming out here, playing and being with each other, and life was great at practice and in games,” Olmstead said. “I’m going to miss the heck out of them. They’re just tremendous. I love these kids to death.”
__________
Denesongkham sends Derby to quarterfinal with goal in double OT
Published Nov. 3
The Derby Panthers walked off the field stunned after a blocked penalty kick with 20 seconds remaining in the first overtime period sent the regional final into another grueling overtime.
All was forgotten just eight minutes later as senior midfielder Andy Denesongkham scored off an assist from senior midfielder Caleb Day, which clinched a 1-0 victory over Lawrence Free State on Oct. 28.
“Andy’s goal was exactly what we were trying to do for the first 98 minutes,” head coach Paul Burke said. “We had the ball in the box for most of the second overtime and, at one point, they were going to make a mistake.”
The wind was a factor for both teams in the contest, and Derby was forced to attack against the wind in the opening half. The defense sustained the early pressure by the Firebirds. Derby created several opportunities going with the wind in the second half but could not find the net.
The defense, and senior goalkeeper Xhavier “Gato” Vaquera, had been the bread and butter of this Derby team, and once again stayed strong.
Sophomore Jadan Denesongkham was given the tough task of shutting down Free State’s best player and rose to the challenge.
“I don’t normally do this, but the player of the night would be Jaden,” Burke said. “He was able to shut down their best player.”
After the missed penalty kick, the message to the team was to keep the momentum. Derby responded with the game-winning goal a few minutes later.
“The big thing was to not lose the momentum because we were going with the wind,” Burke said. “Whatever we got out of the first overtime was a bonus because I thought that anyone who would do anything positive against that wind would be crazy.”
__________
Lucky 7s: Derby advances to seventh-straight state championship
Published Nov. 24
Panther Stadium fell silent after Lawrence celebrated a 14-7 lead in the opening quarter of the 6A West sub-state matchup on Nov. 19.
It was short-lived as the Panthers bounced back with 34 unanswered as part of a 62-28 win, which punched Derby’s ticket to the state championship for the seventh straight year.
What was the turning point? On the kickoff after the Panthers knotted the game at 14 in the first quarter senior place kicker Scott Simmons’ kick fell untouched and bounced right into the hands of junior linebacker Kade Sheldon to set up a Derby drive at the Lawrence 28-yard line.
“It was a momentum changer,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “Both teams were going back and forth, and to get that little luck on our side was a spark plug for us. We were able to punch it in, get a couple of stops and punch a couple more in, which gave us a little cushion and some momentum.”
Senior wide receiver Cayden Brown got the Panthers rolling with a 21-yard touchdown throw to senior tight end Drake Thatcher to take a 28-14 lead in the second quarter. The play has been on the play sheet for a couple of weeks, and Brown made the play when the opportunity came up.
“When they called that play, my heart sank a little bit because it was early in the game,” Brown said. “But Dylan [Edwards] showed confidence in me, and I knew Drake was down there somewhere and I threw it down there.”
Junior running back Dylan Edwards rushed for 302 yards with four touchdowns on the night including a 79-yard score.
Senior quarterback Mercer Thatcher finished the night going 6-for-10 with 140 yards and one passing touchdown. On 12 carries, Thatcher ran for 82 yards and three rushing scores.
The Panthers amassed 568 yards of total offense, including 407 on the ground.
The four-peat state title bid for the Panthers came up short in a 41-21 loss to Blue Valley Northwest on Nov. 27.