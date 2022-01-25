For most of her athletic career, all senior Charis Yager wanted to do was play basketball. She has been playing basketball since elementary school so playing college basketball was always the goal. Then, along came tennis.
Since starting tennis in middle school, Yager has added to her tennis game and signed to play tennis at Bethel College after her senior season.
“It seemed like basketball was the only possibility – like it has to be basketball, that is what I do,” Yager said. “Then I started to love tennis, playing more, getting better and it seemed natural.”
A lot changed for Yager after a dominant sophomore year of Derby tennis where she and doubles teammate Lauren Towns reached the state tournament. Making state really helped build Yager’s confidence.
“Making that state tournament helped a lot,” Yager said. “In my freshman year, I didn’t play a lot of upper-level matches. Then I put in the work and my doubles partner was great; we played off each other very well and developed a lot of chemistry.”
The possibility of playing tennis started to become a bigger passion and through the next couple of seasons, the confidence continued to grow.
“Sophomore year, I went to state and I was really loving tennis at that point,” Yager said. “Basketball had been the main thing up until I started to play tennis more and more. I started to love it more and from sophomore year on I thought I really could continue to do this in college.”
Following her senior tennis season, she signed with Bethel College. It was an easy decision for Yager after visiting with individuals on campus. Her impressions went beyond tennis; she was encouraged through a conversation with a psychology professor.
“I had been looking around the area and when I visited Bethel. I liked the small feel and I loved the academics they have there,” Yager said. “They have a strong psychology program there and I had a great talk with a professor which really impressed me. I liked the coach and I met some of the girls and they were great.”
Yager credited Derby head coach Dennis Burns for helping her grow in her game and providing an atmosphere where players could grow in a calmer environment.
“In high school, I became more serious about it so obviously, the person who helped me grow the most would be coach Burns,” Yager said. “He keeps it kind of light so you don’t get too down on yourself, frustrated or burnt out. He is encouraging and he knows the things you need to build up to be a good player.”
According to Yager, the biggest improvement she saw was in her serve. She spent a lot of time working on her game including seeing some singles action this season. Her serve has been the biggest thing she worked on over the summer at the Riverside Tennis Center.
“I think doubles was my forte,” Yager said. “My serve has improved a lot. I had to put in some extra time on that but I finally developed a strong serve. It is so important so you can start off a point well.”
The duo of Yager and fellow senior Rebekah Walsh was one of the top doubles teams for the Panthers. Both teammates have signed to play tennis in college as Walsh announced that she would be signing with Pratt Community College.
“We got really close this year because you are on the court constantly together – it is a very cool moment that both of us are going to play at the next level,” she said.
On the basketball court, Yager has been a part of a Derby team that looks ready to make another run at the 6A state title.
According to Yager, the entire Lady Panthers team is beginning to play well together and fitting in their roles midway through the season but said that team is still working hard to improve to expand their game.
Yager has grown into her role of being a senior and helping continue the legacy of Lady Panther basketball by helping out the underclassman.
“I have felt more comfortable to be a leader,” Yager said. “I’m not super outspoken but I have grown into my role of being a senior, helping out the underclassman, and being an example for them.”