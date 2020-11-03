For the first time since 1992, the Class 6A state cross country meet was held at a course other than Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence.
Class 5A and 6A runners met at 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta, which was one of three hosts of two classifications. Saturday was also the first time that both the Derby boys and girls team qualified for state together since 2012.
Conditions left a permanent mark on the standings for all runners as winds gusted over 30 miles per hour in the open course south of Augusta.
A third consecutive season of Derby girls’ cross country ended at the Class 6A state meet. The seven Panther runners combined to take 10th, giving them their second-best team finish since the qualification streak began in 2018.
“We told our kids before they started that this wasn’t going to be a day with record-setting times [due to the conditions],” coach Jimmy Adams said. “We wanted them to gut it out with everyone else and they all did that.”
Freshman Katie Hazen was Derby’s top finisher, placing 35th (20:35.55), while junior Vivian Kalb took 48th (21:05.16).
Adams said the girls are beginning to see the gap they need to close if they want to get into team contention in 2021.
Olathe West, who won the girls’ team title, had five runners place inside the top 20 and run 19:50.42 or better.
“The east side of the state is so good and I told Vivian [after the race] that we have some work to do,” Adams said. “She is ready to help lead the team as an upcoming senior.”
Austin Hock continued his tear, giving Derby its best finish among all boys runners. The junior finished 23rd (17:08.55) and was followed on the team by his brother, Ethan, who took 56th (18:05.14).
With 12 seniors in the top 30 of the boys’ race, Adams said there is substantial room to make a leap in state rankings.
“There will always be people gunning for you, but we’ll try to dangle that carrot out in front of them,” Adams said. “Austin is going to be pretty good, could have a shot to win regionals and medal [as a senior] because he was pretty disappointed to be three spots outside of the top 20.”
The brothers ran their first year of varsity cross country and as two of the three underclassmen on the roster, Adams said he hopes they and Evan Franke can help build upon making it to state.
“You have to set that precedent that you expect to be there every year,” Adams said. “That will help and I told the boys that it could be the group that helps start that tradition. They should be proud of that no matter what happened.”
CLASS 6A STATE CROSS COUNTRY (OCT. 31)
BOYS
1. Daniel Harkin, Manhattan, 16:17.18
2. Quenton Walion, Gardner-Edgerton, 16:35.96
3. Logan Read, Olathe North, 16:38.00
4. Ethan Sharp, Lawrence Free State, 16:39.49
5. Shane Mullen, SM Northwest, 16:40.18
6. Riley Vandaveer, Olathe South, 16:40.98
7. Benjamin Shryock, Lawrence Free State, 16:44.73
8. Andrew Mason, BV Northwest, 16:48.44
9. Graham Miller, BV West, 16:49.03
10. Christopher Stone, Lawrence Free State, 16:49.19
23. Austin Hock, Derby, 17:08.55
56. Ethan Hock, Derby, 18:05.14
62. Trent Padilla, Derby, 18:14.55
73. Dylan Roe, Derby, 18:26.47
78. Miles Milburn, Derby, 18:33.62
79. Max Moeder, Derby, 18:38.68
92. Evan Franke, Derby, 19:29.36
TEAM SCORES
1. Lawrence Free State, 49
2. Manhattan, 57
3. Gardner-Edgerton, 101
4. Olathe South, 104
5. BV North, 155
6. BV West, 173
7. SM South, 176
8. Wichita East, 187
9. Derby, 219
10. Dodge City, 240
11. Washburn Rural, 242
12. Junction City, 319
GIRLS
1. Anjali Singh-Hocker, Olathe North, 18:39.16
2. Riley Beach, BV Northwest, 18:42.25
3. Paige Mullen, SM Northwest, 18:59.33
4. Jenna Keeley, Manhattan, 19:12.05
5. Aubree Blackman, Olathe West, 19:14.70
6. Grace Meyer, SM East, 19:15.76
7. Hannah Gibson, SM South, 19:25.05
8. Medeline Carter, Washburn Rural, 19:27.51
9. Shea Johnson, Olathe North, 19:29.07
10. Melody Ochana, Olathe East, 19:31.77
35. Katie Hazen, Derby, 20:35.55
48. Vivian Kalb, Derby, 21:05.16
53. Abigail Monaghan, Derby, 21:27.41
58. Haley McComb, Derby, 21:34.11
79. Lexi Silva, Derby, 22:50.52
87. Gretta McEntire, Derby, 24:11.92
91. Bridget McAdam, Derby, 25:25.71
TEAM SCORES
1. Olathe West, 59
2. BV Northwest, 60
3. Olathe North, 63
4. SM East, 115
5. Olathe East, 182
6. Manhattan, 187
7. BV West, 193
8. Washburn Rural, 197
9. Dodge City, 203
10. Derby, 233
11. Wichita East, 271
12. Hutchinson, 314