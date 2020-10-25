Awaiting final results of the boys’ regional race, coach Jimmy Adams approached his two assistants with the tallied results. Not only had the boys broken a team state drought that had stood since 2012, it took home the regional championship.
A noticeable squeal came from the huddle of coaches and in the hours since, Derby is still celebrating the news of taking both cross country teams to state since 2012.
“The plan was to try and get third [and claim a team-qualifying spot],” Adams said. “… You look at the boys’ times, they did exactly what they had to do and it was an incredible effort on their part. It was pretty impressive.”
Adams said every boy on his roster set a new personal best at the Cessna Activity Center, aiding Derby’s quest of breaking its “state-less” streak.
Junior Austin Hock led a group of four Panther runners inside the top 17. He bested his time from the AVCTL-I Championships by nearly 30 seconds.
“He gets it,” Adams said. “… He’s running with purpose now and he’s enjoying it. He’s running faster and faster and it has been fun.”
The Derby coach said he credits his seniors for helping build this run and break the ice for a group that has been outside of state contention for eight years.
“Hopefully this sets a new standard for these boys,” he said. “We’ll have three of them back next year… they see how exciting it is to win and be good.”
The girls fell one point shy of back-to-back regional championships, but they claimed a spot at state for a third year in a row. Led by freshman Katie Hazen, four runners placed inside the top 10.
As good as the Derby girls have been, Adams said Hazen and sophomore Haley McComb (10th) have added energy to an already competitive team.
“They’ve expected this since they were freshmen,” Adams said of his stacked junior class. “They were disappointed they couldn’t win regionals [lost by a point], but we reminded them that they ran their brains out. But [that success] is what they expect of themselves.”
Due to course protocols during COVID-19, Class 6A and 5A state races will not be at Rim Rock Farms. They have been moved to 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta. Class 6A boys will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 and girls will follow at approx. 12:35 p.m.
Class 6A Regionals at Cessna Activity Center (Oct. 24)—
GIRLS:
1. Eva McKinzie, Wichita East, 19:14.00
2. Jocelyn Sosa, Garden City, 19:43.10
3. Katie Hazen, Derby, 19:57.80
4. Serenity Larson, Dodge City, 20:02.00
5. Vivian Kalb, Derby, 20:07.30
6. Norma Rodriguez, Dodge City, 20:12.70
7. Daniela Cerda, Liberal, 20:14.10
8. Daisy Orozco, Dodge City, 20:14.60
9. Abigail Monaghan, Derby, 20:44.30
10. Haley McComb, Derby, 20:44.70
16. Gretta McEntire, Derby, 21:41.90
20. Alexis Silva, Derby, 21:56.50
26. Bridget McAdam, Derby, 22:36.20
TEAM SCORES:
- Dodge City, 42
- Derby, 43
- Wichita East, 82
- Garden City, 101
- Liberal, 113
- Campus, 145
BOYS:
1. Devin Chappel, Garden City, 16:19.70
2. Austin Hock, Derby, 16:39.60
3. Jake Beauchap, Wichita Southeast, 16:52.00
4. Paul Sevart, Campus, 16:53.20
5. Brody Hoff, Garden City, 16:55.20
6. Tavion Porter, Wichita South, 16:56.30
7. Raziel Patton, Wichita South, 16:57.20
8. Daniel Zoller, Wichita East, 16:58.250
9. Ronan Hallacy, Wichita East, 17:12.80
10. Martin Marquez, Dodge City, 17:13.50
11. Dylan Roe, Derby, 17:19.20
12. Ethan Hock, Derby, 17:19.40
17. Max Moeder, Derby, 17:34.70
25. Trent Padilla, Derby, 17:44.30
30. Evan Franke, Derby, 17:58.10
33. Miles Milburn, Derby, 18:03.70
TEAM SCORES:
- Derby, 67
- Wichita East, 90
- Dodge City, 90
- Garden City, 91
- Campus, 121
- Wichita South, 135
- Liberal, 142
- Wichita Southeast, 143