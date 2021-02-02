Derby wrestling isn’t used to concluding its regular season in January, but it is the hand it has been dealt.
The Panthers wrapped up their regular season with a trip to the Andover Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 30, placing second (251) behind Pratt (300). They will now only practice ahead of Class 6A Regionals at Wichita Southeast on Friday, Feb. 12. The girls will be wrestling a day later.
Due to COVID-19 protocols and the structure of the upcoming postseason, Derby administration and coaches decided to move all of its February duals to January. That allowed it to limit potential contact with a positive COVID case outside of the district and limited access to other school districts.
Coach Bill Ross said the team is ready for the rigors of the postseason.
“The goal is to be at our peak once the postseason rolls around,” he said. “I know that this team is going to give 100 percent effort every time on the mat. That makes me feel really confident in what they can do. We want to take people in deep water and want to be stronger wrestlers once the third period rolls around.”
That begins with seniors Cody Woods and Cason Lindsey, who are the two most decorated wrestlers in the program. Woods would become a three-time state qualifier, while Lindsey is preparing to win his fourth-straight medal and defend his state championship from last February.
One of the biggest boosts on its roster has been the ascension of senior Treyton Rusher. After finishing sixth at state as a junior, Rusher is regarded as one of the top wrestlers at 160 pounds in Class 6A.
Perhaps one of the state’s biggest surprises has been Miles Wash. Not so much for a lack of athleticism in Ross’ mind, but the sophomore has meshed his ability off the mat with what he can do through three periods.
ANDOVER INVITATIONAL (Jan. 30)
BOYS...
106: Cody Woods (26-5), 1st
def. Landon Sherrow, Andover (fall, 1:19)
Received bye
CHAMPIONSHIP: def. Braden Tatum, Rose Hill (fall, 5:11)
126: Tate Rusher (23-9), 3rd
def. Pablo Martinez, Kapaun Mt. Carmel (fall, 0:55)
lost to LaShawn Blick, Andover (dec. 9-8)
3RD PLACE: def. Drew Demoss, Maize South (fall, 0:58)
132: Knowlyn Egan (26-7), 3rd
def. Taylor Matthews, Eisenhower (MD 13-4)
lost to Charlie Black, Rose Hill (dec. 7-4)
3RD PLACE: def. Jett Roberts, El Dorado (MD 12-2)
152: Cason Lindsey (27-2), 1st
def. Haydar Touffaha, Andover (fall, 0:00)
def. Ashton Smith, Eisenhower (fall, 3:42)
CHAMPIONSHIP: def. Hogan Thompson, Pratt (MD 15-5)
160: Treyton Rusher (29-6), 1st
def. Cole Compton, Andover (fall, 0:59)
def. Dakota Cook, Eisenhower (fall, 3:51)
CHAMPIONSHIP: def. Britton Forsyth, Maize South (fall, 5:08)
182: Miles Wash (20-5), 2nd
Received bye
def. Iziah Cook, Pratt (dec. 9-4)
1ST PLACE: lost to Brandon Jeffries, Salina South (fall, 5:27)
GIRLS…
G101: Amara Ehsa (13-3), 1st
def. Kori Clifton, Derby (fall, 0:19)
def. Daisy Herrman, Pratt (fall, 1:26)
1ST PLACE: def. Lilly Herrman, Pratt (fall, 2:00)
G109-115: Alivia Owens (5-5), 3rd
def. Angel Keith, Derby (fall, 4:27)
lost to Jadyn Thompson, Pratt (fall, 1:13)
3RD PLACE: def. Elle Vinson, El Dorado (fall, 1:23)
G132-138: Maddie Snowbarger (1-7), 3rd
lost to Gloria Smith, Pratt (fall, 0:55)
lost to Brenda Santillon, Derby (fall, 4:55)
3RD PLACE: def. Elly Davis-Bryant, Andover (fall, 1:18)
Other Derby wrestlers…
G101: Kori Clifton (0-4), 5th
G109-115: Angel Keith (3-3), 4th
G120-126: Dahkota Forward (0-13), 5th
G132-138: Brenda Santillon (1-8), 5th
113: Logan Provence (7-6), 4th
120: Ethan Albright (14-19), 7th
138: John Ray (8-9), 6th
145: Diego Gauna (3-2), 9th
170: Mason Hooper (0-4), 7th
195: Lane Bernstorf (7-11), 5th
285: Alex Hurt (7-21), 7th
BOYS TEAM SCORES (boys, girls totaled)
1. Pratt, 300
2. Derby, 251
3. Andover, 250.5
4. Rose Hill, 156
5. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 110
6. El Dorado, 104.5
7. Maize South, 98.5
8. Eisenhower, 96
9. Wichita Northwest, 95
10. Andover Central, 74
11. Salina South, 63.5
12. Wichita Heights, 0