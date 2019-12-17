Derby wrestling split its teams into two groups, traveling to the Douglass Goodwill Invitational and Cougar Invitational at SM Northwest. It took first in Douglass, besting a field that included 12 teams. It was also the first time that its entire roster competed after an extended fall season.
DOUGLASS GOODWILL INVITATIONAL (Dec. 14)
106: Cody Woods, 2nd
Received bye
def. Jaxson Newcomb, Andover Central (fall, 0:19)
def. Dalton Weber, Pratt (fall, 0:45)
lost to Nick Treaster, Newton (dec. 7-0)
120: Troy Allen, 3rd
Received bye
lost to Grant Treaster, Newton (fall, 0:27)
def. Austin Ellis, Wichita South (dec. 3-1)
def. Cannon Carey, Augusta (dec. 5-1)
132: Bryce Wells, 2nd
def. Tjaden Simmons, team N/A (TF 17-1)
def. VaughnTrey Dean, Wichita Heights (fall, 3:53)
def. Avery Dutcher, Newton (dec. 6-0)
lost to Koda Dipman, Pratt (dec. 2-0)
138: Xavier Sisco, 2nd
Received bye
def. Keishaune Thompson, Pratt (fall, 1:33)
def. Jaden Laing, Augusta (dec. 12-8)
lost to Sawyer Mock, Newton (dec. 3-2)
145: Cason Lindsey, 1st
Received bye
def. Zachary Lamatsch, Pratt (TF 16-1)
def. Finley Jameson, Andover Central (fall, 1:58)
def. Kyle Silmon, Wichita South (TF 17-2)
160: Treyton Rusher, 3r
Received bye
lost to Jakob Stovall, Spring Hill (dec. 10-6)
def. Dalton Hilyard, Douglass (fall, 3:34)
def. Joseph Filippi, Wichita Heights (fall, 2:21)
182: Taidon Wills, 1st
Received bye
def. James Baker, team TBA (fall, 0:43)
def. Draven Pipkin, Spring Hill (fall, 1:05)
def. Izaiah Cook, Pratt (fall, 2:18)
195: Tyler Allen, 1st
Received bye
def. Clayton Elliott, Douglass (fall, 0:25)
def. Cole Rader, Eisenhower (TF 16-0)
def. Ammean Soureshjani, Wichita Southeast (OT 3-1)
TEAM SCORES
1. Derby, 180
2. Pratt, 152.5
3. Newton, 148
4. Spring Hill, 129
5. Augusta, 108
6. Wichita South, 106
7. Buhler, 86
8. Douglass, 81
COUGAR INVITATIONAL AT SM NORTHWEST (Dec. 14)
113: Knowlyn Egan, 3rd
def. Austin Macias, Bonner Springs (TF 20-5)
def. Jake Meyers, BV Northwest (fall, 2:03)
lost to Bishop Murray, Washburn Rural (fall, 1:46)
def. Daniel Thomas, Olathe Northwest (fall, 1:33)
113: John Ray, 2nd
def. Ethan Jenkinson, SM East (fall, 2:43)
Received bye
def. Daniel Thomas, Olathe Northwest (fall, 3:58)
lost to Bishop Murray, Washburn Rural (fall, 0:55)
126: Pierce Probasco, 3rd
def. Adlem Perry, Bonner Springs (fall, 3:34)
def Jacob Bradley, Olathe East (dec. 6-2)
lost to Trace Lawler, Washburn Rural (fall, 2:41)
def. Xavier Reyes, SM Northwest (fall, 2:24)
TEAM SCORES
1. Washburn Rural, 592.5
2. Olathe Northwest, 340.5
3. Blue Valley, 334.5
4. Liberty North (Mo.), 320
5. Fort Osage (Mo.), 313.5
5. West, 313.5
9. Derby, 239.5