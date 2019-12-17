Wrestling Douglass champions Derby
COURTESY STACEY LINDSEY

Derby wrestling split its teams into two groups, traveling to the Douglass Goodwill Invitational and Cougar Invitational at SM Northwest. It took first in Douglass, besting a field that included 12 teams. It was also the first time that its entire roster competed after an extended fall season.

DOUGLASS GOODWILL INVITATIONAL (Dec. 14)

106: Cody Woods, 2nd

Received bye

def. Jaxson Newcomb, Andover Central (fall, 0:19)

def. Dalton Weber, Pratt (fall, 0:45)

lost to Nick Treaster, Newton (dec. 7-0)

120: Troy Allen, 3rd

Received bye

lost to Grant Treaster, Newton (fall, 0:27)

def. Austin Ellis, Wichita South (dec. 3-1)

def. Cannon Carey, Augusta (dec. 5-1)

132: Bryce Wells, 2nd

def. Tjaden Simmons, team N/A (TF 17-1)

def. VaughnTrey Dean, Wichita Heights (fall, 3:53)

def. Avery Dutcher, Newton (dec. 6-0)

lost to Koda Dipman, Pratt (dec. 2-0)

138: Xavier Sisco, 2nd

Received bye

def. Keishaune Thompson, Pratt (fall, 1:33)

def. Jaden Laing, Augusta (dec. 12-8)

lost to Sawyer Mock, Newton (dec. 3-2)

145: Cason Lindsey, 1st

Received bye

def. Zachary Lamatsch, Pratt (TF 16-1)

def. Finley Jameson, Andover Central (fall, 1:58)

def. Kyle Silmon, Wichita South (TF 17-2)

160: Treyton Rusher, 3r 

Received bye

lost to Jakob Stovall, Spring Hill (dec. 10-6)

def. Dalton Hilyard, Douglass (fall, 3:34)

def. Joseph Filippi, Wichita Heights (fall, 2:21)

182: Taidon Wills, 1st

Received bye

def. James Baker, team TBA (fall, 0:43)

def. Draven Pipkin, Spring Hill (fall, 1:05)

def. Izaiah Cook, Pratt (fall, 2:18)

195: Tyler Allen, 1st

Received bye

def. Clayton Elliott, Douglass (fall, 0:25)

def. Cole Rader, Eisenhower (TF 16-0)

def. Ammean Soureshjani, Wichita Southeast (OT 3-1)

TEAM SCORES

1. Derby, 180

2. Pratt, 152.5

3. Newton, 148

4. Spring Hill, 129

5. Augusta, 108

6. Wichita South, 106

7. Buhler, 86

8. Douglass, 81

 

COUGAR INVITATIONAL AT SM NORTHWEST (Dec. 14)

113: Knowlyn Egan, 3rd

def. Austin Macias, Bonner Springs (TF 20-5)

def. Jake Meyers, BV Northwest (fall, 2:03)

lost to Bishop Murray, Washburn Rural (fall, 1:46)

def. Daniel Thomas, Olathe Northwest (fall, 1:33)

113: John Ray, 2nd

def. Ethan Jenkinson, SM East (fall, 2:43)

Received bye

def. Daniel Thomas, Olathe Northwest (fall, 3:58)

lost to Bishop Murray, Washburn Rural (fall, 0:55)

126: Pierce Probasco, 3rd

def. Adlem Perry, Bonner Springs (fall, 3:34)

def Jacob Bradley, Olathe East (dec. 6-2)

lost to Trace Lawler, Washburn Rural (fall, 2:41)

def. Xavier Reyes, SM Northwest (fall, 2:24)

TEAM SCORES

1. Washburn Rural, 592.5

2. Olathe Northwest, 340.5

3. Blue Valley, 334.5

4. Liberty North (Mo.), 320

5. Fort Osage (Mo.), 313.5

5. West, 313.5

9. Derby, 239.5

0
0
0
0
0