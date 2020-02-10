Bill Ross understands that a lineup that includes as many as six freshmen will take some lumps.
On the flip side, the longtime Derby coach said his young roster is starting to see its experience pay off.
Knowlyn Egan (113, 4th) and Tate Rusher (120, 4th) each placed inside the top five at the Rose Hill Tournament. The duo were Derby’s top two freshmen at the tournament, working alongside championship matches from teammates Xavier Sisco (138, 1st) and Cason Lindsey (145, 2nd).
“They’re buying into what we do,” Ross said. “… They’re working hard and getting into shape. We’re not in the best shape yet, but we’re seeing it [pay off]. We’ll continue to improve because we work harder than any team in the state.”
Now a senior, Sisco has cemented his name as a state contender at 132 pounds. He has won back-to-back tournaments, also placing first at the Andover Invitational on Feb. 1.
Sisco defeated Fort Scott’s Jacob Stinnett in the semifinals to reach Saturday’s championship match. His opponent was ranked 2nd in Class 4A.
“He shows what you can do when you’re fearless on the mat,” Ross said. “It’s natural to be hesitant because you don’t want to make a mistake … X-man, he realizes he might make a mistake here or there, but he’s going to score points and he doesn’t think anyone can outscore him.”
A late lead escaped Lindsey’s grasp against McPherson’s Rhett Edmonson, falling 4-2 in overtime. His opponent, who won a state championship in 2018, brought arguably Derby’s toughest match of the weekend.
With only 10 days until regionals, Ross also said his lighter weights are falling into place after mixing spots for much of the season. Egan and Rusher have claimed starting spots at 113 and 120 pounds. Fellow freshman Troy Allen will wrestle at 126.
ROSE HILL INVITATIONAL (Feb. 7-8)—
106: Cody Woods (27-10)
def. Guss, Fort Scott (fall, 3:05)
def. Benton, Baldwin (MD 16-3)
lost to Clements, Chanute (dec. 8-6)
def. Phimvongsa, Salina Central (TF 16-1)
3RD PLACE: lost to Koppes, Clay Center (fall, 0:47)
113: Knowlyn Egan (18-16)
def. Ray, Derby (fall, 0:52)
lost to Fox, Augusta (dec. 3-1)
def. Macias, Bonner Springs (dec. 10-4)
def. Cantrell, Wellington (fall, 3:40)
3RD PLACE: def. Ramirez, Andover (dec. 6-4)
120: Tate Rusher (16-10)
def. Richardson, Bonner Springs (dec. 9-2)
def. Kalivoda, Clay Center (fall, 4:35)
lost to Stahl, Mulvane (fall, 2:43)
def. Gomez, El Dorado (dec. 6-2)
3RD PLACE: lost to Dillow, Chanute (dec. 9-3)
138: Xavier Sisco (19-3)
def. Scrivner, Andover Central (fall, 3:30)
def. Payne, Andale (MD 16-5)
def. Hernandez, Salina Central (dec. 9-3)
def. Stinnett, Fort Scott (fall, 5:46)
CHAMPIONSHIP: def. Kirk, Valley Center (dec. 13-6)
145: Cason Lindsey (30-5)
def. Payne, Andale (fall, 1:51)
def. Gariety, Andover (fall, 4:17)
def. McDonald, Chanute (fall, 5:42)
CHAMPIONSHIP: lost to Edmonson, McPherson (OT 4-2)
Other Derby wrestlers
113: John Ray (5-6 overall), 0-2 in tournament
126: Troy Allen (14-15 overall), 3-2 in tournament
132: Bryce Wells (22-14 overall), 2-3 in tournament
152: Miles Wash (16-8 overall), 1-2 in tournament
160: Treyton Rusher (19-17 overall), 3-3 in tournament
170: Jace Jenkins (16-18 overall), 3-2 in tournament
182: Kayden Franklin (4-13 overall), 1-2 in tournament
220: Blaise Wood (22-15 overall), 3-2 in tournament
285: Alex Hurt (8-16 overall), 1-2 in tournament
TEAM SCORES:
- Chanute, 213.5
- McPherson, 148.5
- Derby, 136
- Bonner Springs, 120
- Salina Central, 111
- Mulvane, 106
- Valley Center, 105.5
- Andover, 90.5
- Andale, 87
- Winfield, 81
DUAL VS. MAIZE (Feb. 6)—
106: Cody Woods def. Nakaylen Shabazz (dec. 12-5)
113: Knowlyn Egan def. Cody Hughbanks (fall, 3:47)
120: Keton Patterson def. Tate Rusher (dec. 4-2)
126: Gavin Unkel, OPEN (forfeit)
132: Cayden Hughbanks def. Bryce Wells (dec. 7-2)
138: Xavier Sisco def. Jeremiah Kelly (fall, 2:25)
145: Cason Lindsey def. Connor Padgett (dec. 6-4)
152: Devin Gomez def. Miles Wash (fall, 1:10)
160: Carson Wheeler def. Jace Jenkins (dec. 9-3)
170: Duwayne Villapando def. Brooks Crawford (fall, 1:58)
182: Taidon Wills def. Ricky Nichols (dec. 11-2)
195: Mitchael Casement def. Kayden Franklin (fall, 1:40)
220: Kyle Haas def. Blaise Wood (fall, 0:22)
285: Preston Ritter def. Alex Hurt (dec. 10-1)
FINAL: Maize 37, Derby 28