There’s an endless list of reasons why Bill Ross wants to stand in Hartman Arena at the end of February.
The longtime wrestling coach was able to check a major box in 2019 when the program won its first state championship since 1986. While it is the sport’s ultimate prize, Ross also can’t help but stand in awe as he observes the Derby faithful that make their way to Park City each year.
Sometimes it’s noticing the banners of the state qualifiers that line the rail in front of the Panther section. It’s also reconnecting with the alumni who find their way back to the state tournament.
As someone who grew up with aspirations of someday being a teacher and coach, he can’t help but notice the kids who eagerly line the barricades between the mats and the spectators. From as young as four to those who’ll swap middle school and high school singlets next winter, they’ve become a critical component of one of the state’s most consistent programs.
“It’s very cool to see all these young kids [in that environment] and for me to have the chance to give them a high five,” he said. “That’s where it all starts. I wouldn’t want that to be any different. If it were up to me, I’d get a bus of those junior wrestlers and bring them down there with us.”
Since Ross became head coach in 2001-02, Derby has placed third or better at state nine times. That includes 17 state championships won by 15 different wrestlers. There have also been 28 wrestlers who have won multiple state medals during his tenure.
Ross’ tenure is only one side of an illustrious history. In the four years prior to taking over, Dustin May became the first Derby wrestler to win four state championships (1998-2001).
May and Kelly Heincker (2001-04) were Derby’s only four-time state medalists through 2004. In the last nine years, the program has added four more to that list. That includes Cody McDonald (2012-15), Brandon Becker (2015-18), Cade Lindsey (2016-2019) and Triston Wills (2016-19). Lindsey’s younger brother Cason, who just finished his junior season, is also poised to join this list after winning his first state championship in February 2020.
“Success breeds success,” Ross said. “Once you get to that state tournament and even if you’re a champion, you’re hungry to get back there next year.”
Derby’s success in the state tournament wouldn’t be possible without taking a majority of its roster to Hartman Arena each season. Over the last 10 seasons, it has sent 10 or more wrestlers to the state tournament each year.
Where does that success stem from? Among other things, Ross said the explosion of technology (watching old matches, training videos etc.) and competing almost year-round is a significant benefit.
Optimism abounds for the program’s upcoming seasons. The Derby Wrestling Club is seeing near record participation with 130 wrestlers this past season. Coaches at that level report that they’re seeing 70-80 percent retention rates as well.
At the high school, eight of Derby’s 12 state qualifiers will return in 2020-21. That includes Knowlyn Egan, who became one of 11 freshman wrestlers to place fourth or better over the last 25 years.