Five Panther wrestlers took second in their home tournament, wrapping up a third-place finish in the 36th edition of the Derby Invitational.
Health and safety protocols forced the tournament to shrink to eight teams, but three of those schools (Derby, Ark City and Maize) were ranked in their classifications by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association (KWCA).
Cody Woods (106) met Newton’s Nick Treaster for a second time this season and the Railer wrestler is responsible for both of the senior’s losses. Saturday’s match ended in an 11-1 major decision.
Sophomore Knowlyn Egan fell seconds shy of tying Maize’s Camden Padgett, dec. 5-3, in the championship match at 132 pounds. Coach Bill Ross said Egan, who last season became the 12th Derby freshman wrestler over the last 25 years to place fourth or better at state, is showing marked improvement on the mat.
“The key difference I’m seeing in him is his footwork,” Ross said. “He’s a lot lighter on his feet and he has countered a lot better when a kid shoots on him.”
Senior Cason Lindsey dropped a tightly contested battle to Ark City’s Trig Tennant, TB-1 2-1. The match pitted two of the top three wrestlers statewide at 152 pounds.
“They’re no strangers to each other and probably have been wrestling against each other since they were 6 years old,” Ross said. “They respect the heck out of each other … they have matured and any time you see those two wrestle, you’re looking at one of the premier matches in the state.”
While it ended in defeat, Miles Wash caught the attention of his Derby coaches against Bishop Carroll’s Hunter Trail. The sophomore, who wrestles at 182 pounds, was two points shy of tying the defending fourth-place finisher in Class 5A through the third period.
“Miles is starting to get a feel for the sport,” Ross said. “He has always been a talented athlete and he’s strong. He has been a little rough around the edges with his technique and that’s starting to come around.”
DERBY INVITATIONAL (Jan. 9)
106: Cody Woods (13-2)
def. TJ Lipinski, Bishop Carroll (fall, 0:19)
def. Jackson Reichenberger, Bishop Carroll (fall, 0:21)
CHAMPIONSHIP: lost to Nick Treaster, Newton (MD 11-1)
113: Cole Molloy (12-5)
def. Lane Sweat, Derby (fall, 3:27)
lost to Eric Spangler, Campus (fall, 3:45)
lost to Nakaylen Shabazz, Maize (fall, 0:44)
132: Knowlyn Egan (12-3)
def. Jevon Foust, Ark City (SV-1 10-8)
def. Jacob Rymer, Campus (MD 11-3)
CHAMPIONSHIP: lost to Camden Padgett, Maize (dec. 5-3)
152: Cason Lindsey (11-2)
def. Antonio Huerta, Bishop Carroll (dec. 11-4)
def. Spencer Stinmetz, Newton (fall, 2:52)
CHAMPIONSHIP: lost to Trig Tennant, Ark City (TB-1 2-1)
160: Treyton Rusher (14-3)
def. Wyatt Bahm, Ark City (dec. 6-0)
lost to Matthew Morrell, Bishop Carroll (SV-1 6-4)
3RD PLACE: def. Wyatt Bahm, Ark City (MD 10-0)
182: Miles Wash (10-2)
def. Omari Elias, Kapaun Mt. Carmel (dec. 8-1)
def. Parker Smith, Winfield (SV-1 4-2)
CHAMPIONSHIP: lost to Hunter Trail, Bishop Carroll (dec. 7-3)
195: Blaise Wood (7-4)
lost to Barrett Roads, Campus (dec. 4-3)
def. Logan Buchanan, Newton (dec. 6-3)
CHAMPIONSHIP: lost to Barrett Roads, Campus (fall, 3:07)
Other Derby wrestlers…
106: Logan Provence, 3rd (7-6)
113: Lane Sweat, 5th (3-7)
120: Ethan Albright, 4th (9-9)
126: Tate Rusher, 5th (9-5)
138: Grady Jesseph, 6th (2-3)
145: Troy Allen, 5th (3-2)
170: Jace Jenkins, 4th (7-6)
182: Lane Bernstorf, 6th (3-6)
285: Alex Hurtt, 8th (5-12)
TEAM SCORES:
1. Maize, 185.5
2. Campus, 162
3. Derby, 158
4. Ark City, 135
5. Bishop Carroll, 130.5
6. Newton, 117.5
7. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 103
8. Winfield, 81