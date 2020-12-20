A trip to the Kansas City Stampede was cancelled and a spot in the Bishop Carroll Invitational was added for Derby wrestling.
The Panthers capitalized with a third-place finish among 15 participating teams. That came despite three open weight classes at 138, 195 and 220 pounds. Dodge City took home the title, while Newton edged Derby for second.
Seniors Cason Lindsey, Cody Woods and Treyton Rusher represented three of four second-place finishes at the tournament. Eight of the 13 participating wrestlers reached the consolation or championship finals.
“We went with 11 guys and all 11 wrestled their hearts out,” coach Bill Ross said. “… There are bright roads ahead for this group.”
Bishop Carroll Invitational (Dec. 19)
106 – Cody Woods, 8-1, 2nd
def. Juan Castro, Dodge City (dec. 7-2)
lost to Nick Treaster, Newton (MD 9-1)
113 – Cole Molloy, 8-3, 2nd
def. Richard Shields, Wichita North (fall, 2:13)
lost to Ben Carver, Valley Center (dec. 11-9)
126 – Tate Rusher, 6-3, 4th
lost to Hector Serratos, Andale (fall, 1:25)
lost to Braden Ledford, Winfield (MD 12-1)
132 – Knowlyn Egan, 7-2, 3rd
lost to AJ Furnish, Andale (fall, 3:27)
def. Jacob Rymer, Campus (dec. 3-0)
152 – Cason Lindsey, 6-1, 2nd
def. Ian Aouad, Andale (dec. 9-4)
lost to Lucas Barker, Dodge City (dec. 5-4)
160 – Treyton Rusher, 9-2, 2nd
def. Britton Forsythe, Maize South (fall, 1:36)
lost to Marcelino Otero, Dodge City (dec. 6-3)
170 – Jace Jenkins, 5-2, 3rd
lost to Andrew Husband, Bishop Carroll (fall, 3:01)
def. Austin Hall, Maize South (dec. 6-4)
182 – Miles Wash, 5-1, 3rd
lost to Quentin Saunders, Wichita West (fall, 0:41)
def. Brandon Jeffries, Salina South (dec. 4-2)
other Derby wrestlers …
106 – Logan Provence, 2-3, 6th
113 – Lane Sweat, 2-3, 8th
120 – Ethan Albright, 7-5, 6th
145 – Luke Sweat, 5-3, 5th
285 – Alex Hurtt, 4-7, 12th
NOTE: Team standings were unavailable by the time of publication.
Hutchinson Dual (Dec. 17)
106: Cody Woods, OPEN
113: Cole Molloy, OPEN
120: England def. Ethan Albright (pin)
126: Tate Rusher def. Fernandez (pin)
132: Knowlyn Egan, OPEN
138: Grady Jesseph, OPEN
145: Rickwell def. Luke Sweat (pin)
152: Cason Lindsey def. Christians (pin)
160: Treyton Rusher def. Weathers (dec. 7-0)
170: Rodriguez def. Jace Jenkins (pin)
182: Miles Wash def. … Hippen (pin)
220: Austin Merida, OPEN
285: Alex Hurtt, OPEN
FINAL: Derby 57, Hutchinson 24