Saturday’s trip to the Douglass Goodwill Invitational was Derby’s first shot at a full varsity roster.
Three first-place finishes gave the Panthers a team title (194 points), edging out Pratt and its 185.5-point performance. Coach Bill Ross’ squad also had four wrestlers place second in the 68th edition of the annual tournament.
After sitting out the first week of competition due to an extended football season, senior Cason Lindsey and sophomore Miles Wash were each wrestling their first matches of the year.
Lindsey began his pursuit of a fourth state medal with three wins, including a 9-4 decision against Pratt’s Hogan Thompson in the championship match at 152 pounds. Wash was discussed as one of Derby’s most improved wrestlers and he started his year with a sweep of his two matches.
Sophomore Blaise Wood took home the bracket title at 195 pounds, besting Newton’s Logan Bucanan (dec. 7-2). His day was highlighted by a 3-1 decision over Augusta’s Jacob Money in the semifinals. The Oriole wrestler is ranked No. 5 at the weight in Class 4A.
Sophomores Knowlyn Egan and Tate Rusher took second at 132 and 126 pounds, respectively. Each fell to Pratt wrestlers in championship matches and both Devon Weber (126, 2nd) and Kaiser Pelland (132, 6th) are ranked in their weights in Class 4A.
Treyton Rusher is coming off his first state medal and made quick work of Wichita Heights’ Leon Castaneda and Pratt’s Bryce Windsor. The senior was unable to win his bracket, falling to Augusta’s Garrett Davis.
Senior Jace Jenkins took second at 160 pounds, falling to Class 4A’s No. 1 wrestler in the class, Buhler’s Sam Elliott.
Derby will travel to Hutchinson on Thursday, Dec. 17 for an AVCTL-I dual. It’ll wrap up its pre-Christmas schedule with a trip to the Bishop Carroll Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Douglass Goodwill Invitational (Dec. 13)
120— Cole Molloy, 5-2, 3rd
lost to Colin Bybee, Newton (fall, 3:23)
def. Braedyn Blasi, Eisenhower (fall, 2:44)
def. Natanael Chavez, Pratt (fall, 0:16)
126— Tate Rusher, 5-1, 2nd
def. Collin Jackson, Augusta (fall, 0:20)
lost to Devon Weber, Pratt (TF, 17-1)
132— Knowlyn Egan, 5-1, 2nd
def. Chance Holmgren, Eisenhower (TF, 18-3)
lost to Kaiser Pelland, Pratt (dec. 5-4)
152— Cason Lindsey, 3-0, 1st
def. Spencer Stinmetz, Newton (fall, 2:13)
def. Ben Duncan, Augusta (TF 19-3)
def. Hogan Thompson, Pratt (dec. 9-4)
160— Jace Jenkins, 2-1, 2nd
def. Dalton Hilyard, Douglass (dec. 7-4)
lost to Sam Elliott, Buhler (fall, 1:16)
170— Treyton Rusher, 6-1, 2nd
def. Leon Castaneda, Wichita Heights (fall, 3:32)
def. Bryce Winsor, Pratt (dec. 7-0)
lost to Garrett Davis, Augusta (MD 11-3)
182— Miles Wash, 2-0, 1st
def. Izaiah Cook, Pratt (dec. 8-3)
def. Jace High, Douglass (dec. 6-3)
195— Blaise Wood, 5-2, 1st
def. Zachary Berry, Wichita Heights (MD 10-0)
def. Jacob Money, Augusta (dec. 3-1)
def. Logan Bucanan, Newton (dec. 7-2)
Other Derby results…
106— Logan Province, 1-2, 4th
113— Ethan Albright, 5-3, 4th
138— John Ray, 0-2, N/A
145— Luke Sweat, 2-2, 4th
285— Alex Hurtt, 3-5, 4th
TEAM SCORES:
1. Derby, 194
2. Pratt, 185.5
3. Newton, 151
4. Augusta, 140
5. Douglass, 107
6. Eisenhower, 91
7. Buhler, 73
8. Andover Central 26,
9. Wichita Heights, 4
10. Wichita Southeast, 0