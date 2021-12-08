12-8-21

Lane Bernsdorf defeated Eric Berlin at the Maize South Dual in the first varsity competition of the season. Bernsdorf reached sub-state in the 2020-21 wrestling season.

Derby wrestling opened the season with a 43-33 win over Maize South on Dec. 2. The dual between the two conference foes started poorly for the Panthers with a loss by forfeit and a pin by Maize South’s Corbin Barratti to give the Mavericks a 12-0 lead. Cole Molloy ended the run with a win via fall.

The Panthers took the lead for the first time with a victory pin by Tate Rusher, followed with a win by Troy Allen to extend the lead to 27-15. However, the Mavericks made a strong push, winning three of the next four matches to tie the dual heading into the final match. Robert Michael defeated James Conway 10-1 at 220 to seal the dual for the Panthers.

Derby will hit the mats again on Dec. 11 for the Douglass Tournament.

106: Maize South win via forfeit, 0-6

113: Corbin Barratti def. Tanner Heincker (pin), 0-12

120: Cole Molloy def. Nate Lynn (fall), 6-12

126: Branden Tatum def. Isaiah Lowe (tech fall), 11-12

132: Josh Berlin def. Layne Sweat (8-6, OT), 11-15

138: Tate Rusher def. Kaden Garvaleva (pin), 17-15

145: Knowlyn Egan (OPEN), 23-15

152: Troy Allen def. Carter Nguyen (maj. dec.

14-3), 27-15

160: Jacob Gnagy def. Xavier Hurtt (fall),

27-21

170: Britton Forsythe def. Andres Cruz (fall), 27-27

182: Lane Bernsdorf def. Eric Berlin (pin),

33-27

195: Keaton Carpenter def Brett Baldridge

(fall) 33-33

220: Robert Michael def. James Conway (dec. 10-1), 43-33

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

