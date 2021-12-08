Derby wrestling opened the season with a 43-33 win over Maize South on Dec. 2. The dual between the two conference foes started poorly for the Panthers with a loss by forfeit and a pin by Maize South’s Corbin Barratti to give the Mavericks a 12-0 lead. Cole Molloy ended the run with a win via fall.
The Panthers took the lead for the first time with a victory pin by Tate Rusher, followed with a win by Troy Allen to extend the lead to 27-15. However, the Mavericks made a strong push, winning three of the next four matches to tie the dual heading into the final match. Robert Michael defeated James Conway 10-1 at 220 to seal the dual for the Panthers.
Derby will hit the mats again on Dec. 11 for the Douglass Tournament.
106: Maize South win via forfeit, 0-6
113: Corbin Barratti def. Tanner Heincker (pin), 0-12
120: Cole Molloy def. Nate Lynn (fall), 6-12
126: Branden Tatum def. Isaiah Lowe (tech fall), 11-12
132: Josh Berlin def. Layne Sweat (8-6, OT), 11-15
138: Tate Rusher def. Kaden Garvaleva (pin), 17-15
145: Knowlyn Egan (OPEN), 23-15
152: Troy Allen def. Carter Nguyen (maj. dec.
14-3), 27-15
160: Jacob Gnagy def. Xavier Hurtt (fall),
27-21
170: Britton Forsythe def. Andres Cruz (fall), 27-27
182: Lane Bernsdorf def. Eric Berlin (pin),
33-27
195: Keaton Carpenter def Brett Baldridge
(fall) 33-33
220: Robert Michael def. James Conway (dec. 10-1), 43-33