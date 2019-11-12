A soccer goal has been a home away from home for Lexi Winkle.
The 2018 Derby graduate has stood inside the box for the last 11 years and has never played a different position. Since her sophomore year at Butler Community College (12-6-1) has now come to an end, it has opened a period of reflection as her soccer career is now closed.
Winkle ended the season with the best save percentage (82.3) in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference. She also tied the league’s top mark for goals allowed (17) among all goalies that played 17 or more games.
“I of course wish we could have gone further into the postseason, but I’m pleased with how I played this year,” Winkle said. “… There were some goals and PKs I wish could have gone differently.”
Derby coach Paul Burke is far from surprised over the numbers his former goalie produced. She was a three-time, all-AVCTL-I selection at keeper and was a four-year goalie away from starting every season in high school.
“She took what she learned as a young, young kid and ran with it,” Burke said. “She was always so technical and fundamental. Her footwork and decision making is great and she grew, saw more and had more experience.”
Cowley College was the biggest nemesis this fall, giving it three of its six losses. However, Winkle and the Grizzlies also shut out Navarro and nationally-ranked Lewis & Clark Community College at Stryker Soccer Complex in early September.
The win against LCCC avenged a 3-2 overtime loss in November 2018 that knocked Butler out of the playoffs.
“It was a good revenge game and that was [a] highlight for me in winning two big games,” she added.
Burke said experience is as key in goal as any other position and Winkle has that in her résumé.
Including her extensive club experience and time at Derby High School, the soon-to-be Butler graduate played at least 41 minutes in each of its matches this fall.
“You have to be in those in-game situations, understanding when you go and when you stay,” Burke said. “… All of those little things matter and she used her [background] and being so technical and fundamental with her knowledge of the game.”
Winkle was also part of a roster that was filled with some of Kansas’ best talent. Fifteen of coach Adam Hunter’s 24 players were from the Sunflower State this past fall and it’s something that Derby’s coach said is a bright spot for the KJCCC program and area high schools.
“Give Adam a ton of credit,” Burke said. “He has invested a ton with club soccer and he gets out and watches high school soccer and pays attention to the high school players in the area.”