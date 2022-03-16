Defying the odds has always been in Triston Wills’ DNA. The four-time state placer is no stranger to fighting for the right to take the mat.
The Derby alum is making the most of his opportunity at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock after earning a second chance in Division I wrestling.
Wills thought he was living his childhood dream after committing to Oklahoma State out of high school, but the dream of college wrestling appeared to collapse after not being allowed to wrestle for the Cowboys due to a previous surgery that could have ended his wrestling career.
Entering his sophomore season at Derby, Wills had surgery for a ruptured arachnoid cyst in his brain, where doctors told him he might never wrestle again. However, Wills worked his way back to the mat and was able to continue a dominant 116-22 run in his Panther career.
“The neurosurgeon told me that he couldn’t give me his blessing to wrestle again, but the choice was up to me and my family,” Wills said. “But that was my dream, and it was worth it to keep wrestling.”
Upon arriving in Stillwater, the athletic training staff would not clear Wills without medical clearance from the neurosurgeon but could not get it cleared. It was a frustrating time for Wills, and all hope seemed lost; then along came Little Rock, who gave him an opportunity. The Trojans were a developing program when Wills came out of high school and held its first season of competition in 2019.
“I had to seek other options outside of Oklahoma State and didn’t know if any school would clear me,” Wills said. “I had talked with head coach Neil Erisman before committing to Oklahoma State, and I had a lot of respect for him. After everything had happened at OSU, I entered the transfer portal and started talking to him again. He worked his magic somehow and was able to get me cleared.”
This season Wills made significant strides for the Trojans with a 14-13 record with six wins over ranked opponents and a third-place finish at 174 in the Pac-12 Championships. Unfortunately, Wills did not receive an at-large bid for the NCAA tournament, but it only gives him motivation for next season.
“I wasn’t exactly happy with where I ended up, but I am proud of the improvements I made, and I got a lot of good wins this year,” Wills said. “But those little things, like last-second losses, are things we can learn from. It was a big learning year, a big improvement year and a lot of ups and downs. Seeing the improvement gives me a lot of confidence that I can make an even bigger jump next season.”
Even after a strong finish to the season at the conference championships, Wills knows that there are some matches that could have put him in the postseason and doesn’t want to rely on an at-large bid to advance into the national tournament.
“I was bummed out that I didn’t qualify for nationals. I was one spot out, and a lot of us thought that I had a really good spot for an at-large bid,” Wills said. “At the end of the day, I would like to qualify on my own and not rely on getting a bid.”
According to Wills, he saw a lot of improvement in his wrestling this season and started to put it all together throughout the season.
“Last year was my first season wrestling at a D-I level, and I was just kind of shocked to be there just stepping on the mat with the big schools; I just wanted to keep matches close,” Wills said. “My mindset changed over the summer, I grew mentally and physically. I knew I could win a lot of matches. I was just confident, knew I belonged and could wrestle with the best of them.”
Wills tries to keep an eye on Derby wrestling and said he watched the state wrestling tournament. He was elated to see the squad take second overall and a first-place finish by junior Tate Rusher.
“I grew up wrestling with a few of them, and I coached some of them,” Wills said. “In the summer, I would come in and coach them when they were younger. It was so cool to see them and cheer those guys on.”
According to Wills, he carries a lot of pride in being a product of Panther wrestling and is excited to see the legacy of Derby wrestling growing.
“I think Derby wrestling is in a great place,” Wills said. “I knew they were tough, I knew they were good, but they really showed up in the state tournament and still have some years with some of them. Rusher is returning, Braden Tatum is a two-time state placer, and he will be back. There are a lot of state placers coming back, and they are just going to keep building. The future is bright for Derby wrestling.”
Heading into an offseason fueled by motivation, Wills’ biggest goals are to continue to get stronger to leave no question come decision time for next season’s national tournament.
“The goals for next year are to earn my spot and be a shoo-in for the national tournament,” Wills said. “We are just going to keep working and getting better. There is a lot of time to prepare, so we are going to get back to work.”