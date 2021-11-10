Before kickoff at Panther Stadium, you’ll see the Derby football team in a circle jumping around. Right at the heart of it, you can see senior wide receiver Cayden Brown as the leader of the bunch.
Brown has been the leader of the pregame routine all season long, which has been a staple of Derby football for the last four years. The tradition was started by Tre Washington and passed onto Lem Wash before Brown took over the responsibility.
On the field, if a defensive back lets him break free, there is a good chance Brown will get into the end zone. Brown has five touchdown receptions this season, which leads the team.
With the dominant run game a reliant force at Derby, receivers are able to get one-on-one matchups outside.
“A lot of people like to fill the box against us,” Brown said. “It opens us up, and we just make plays when we get the opportunity.”
According to Brown, his favorite catch of the season, so far, came on a 14-yard touchdown reception from senior quarterback Mercer Thatcher against Wichita Southeast on Oct. 29.
It was a special touchdown for Brown because it was on senior night. But it was also a fantastic play by the 6’4” receiver who beat his defender and made a jumping catch as he was falling backwards in the back corner of the end zone.
Brown and Thatcher have been playing together for a long time, and that chemistry is evident on the field. The two worked over the offseason to improve.
“We have been working since I can remember,” Brown said. “...We work when we can, it gets us better and it is fun working with him.”
The downside of the persistent and dominant running attack may mean fewer touches for the wide receivers, but as long as the team is having success, you won’t hear Brown complaining about it.
“As a receiver, you want to catch the ball all the time, but I know the bigger picture and that is that we want to win games,” Brown said. “I know to win games, our best bet is to run the ball. I know that I am going to get open when I get my chance and make a play.”
Brown credited his Derby junior football coaches and wide receivers coach Jarrod Foster for helping him buy into the system, which he has been a part of since third grade.
“My Derby junior football coaches just built the base,” Brown said. “Coming up to high school, coach Foster helped me a lot and showed me what it means to play for Derby.”
Derby ball carriers often reach the second level of the defense, which means the wide receivers must be ready to block at all times.
According to Brown, his blocking ability has been the biggest improvement to his game this year. The wide receiver group practices blocking every day and works with the defense to improve.
Brown is a pitcher for the Panther baseball team, which opens up another arm if Derby really wanted to add a “Philly Special” type of play into the playbook heading into deeper rounds of the postseason. Brown has been trying to get the chance all season long.
“It’s super fun to expand the playbook, and we always like to get creative and have fun just adding to our game,” Brown said. “...I’ve been trying to get the ball, but I don’t know how coach Clark feels about that, but we’ll see.”