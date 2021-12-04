A 12-1 run in the third quarter by Wichita Height blew the game wide open for the Falcons as the deficit proved to be too great for Derby in the opening game of the season at Koch Arena. Heights dominated the second half to cruise to a 58-38 win over the Panthers.
It was a trial-by-fire kind of game for the Panthers that faced one of the top-ranked teams in 6A without Fontaine Williams and Trey Hill.
“We have to figure out how this team is going to play right now without Williams and Hill still being out,” head coach Brett Flory said. “It is a different team than what we had most of the preseason, so we are trying to figure some things out on the go. But that is normal for us this time of the year. As long as the guys stay together, we would be okay, but today Heights was clearly the better team.”
Missed shots, foul trouble and second-chance points by Heights pained Derby for the majority of the contest. However, the Falcons were able to limit extra possessions for the Panthers and capitalized on second-chance opportunities, especially in the first half.
“If we were able to compete a little better on the boards, we could have the lead at the half,” Flory said. “That is where they whipped us all game, and they play to that because it was their strength.”
The Panthers were able to keep the game within reach in the first half, only trailing 29-23 at the half, led by eight points by Trent Parke. Marcus Zeigler led the Falcons with eight at the break.
The Falcons hit a bucket at the buzzer, which provided some strong momentum into the third quarter.
“That last bucket of the half didn’t help our cause,” Flory said. “It was frustrating because we were starting to gain our bearings a little bit.”
Heights outscored Derby 18-9 in the third quarter, backed by the 12-0 run, which proved to be the game-changing run in the ballgame.
“There are reasons why that happens; we had some poor turnovers, took some bad shots and a lot of their points on that run came on some of those bad shots,” Flory said. “We made some poor decisions, and we don’t have a lot in offensively yet, but that doesn’t mean that you have to take a bad shot either.”
Titus Deshawn led the Panthers with ten points on the afternoon as Parke was held scoreless in the second half. Zeigler led all scorers with 15 points. The Falcons went 8-18 from the free-throw line while the Panthers were efficient in the 16 attempts from the line going 12-16.
The Panthers have a tough challenge on Dec. 14 with a conference-opening road test with defending state champion Maize.