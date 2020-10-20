The final month of fall is approaching and the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) has outlined postseason plans for fall sports.
State golf, which was held Oct. 19 and 20 at Hesston Golf Course, only included three teams from each regional. Each team was only able to enter five golfers into regionals. Both numbers were cut by one this fall.
State tennis for Class 6A was played at the College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe on Saturday, Oct. 10. The number of qualifying singles and doubles entries was cut similar to golf.
Football postseason will begin on Friday, Oct. 30 and it underwent small changes with seeding. A win/loss percentage of all games played will still be the main determining factor. Head-to-head games between tied schools will be second; however, the margin of points has changed this fall. Instead of only using the +/- metric of 13 points (depending on a win or loss), that margin of victory or loss total will be divided by the number of games played.
Playoffs will begin on Friday, Oct. 30 and the Class 6A state championship game is still set to be played at Emporia State.
Both volleyball and boys soccer will have regionals/sub-states that determine state semifinalists. The 36 schools in Class 6A were placed in six groups of four and two groups of five. Derby is a part of one of the two five-team groups in both sports, including Campus, Wichita South, Wichita Southeast and Wichita West (Region #2). There will be a play-in game to determine the lowest seed in both sports.
The regional semifinal and championship in soccer will be decided between the five schools. Geographical lines will also be in play for state quarterfinals as the winner of Region #2 will play either Dodge City, Garden City, Hutchinson or Liberal. The higher-seeded teams will host through the state quarterfinals.
Postseason games will begin on Monday, Oct. 26. The state semifinals and championship is still scheduled to take place at Hummer Sports Complex in Topeka.
Sub-state volleyball will be held at Wichita Southeast on Saturday, Oct. 24. The single-elimination tournament will crown a sub-state champion.
The winners of each sub-state will advance to the state quarterfinals, which will be played at a host school. All even number regions will host quarterfinal matches, which will be a best three-out-of-five. The quarterfinal match will also take place between a school from Derby’s region and either Dodge City, Garden City, Hutchinson or Liberal.
State volleyball is still scheduled to take place at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina on Friday, Oct. 30. The four qualifying schools will each play each other. Based on pool play results, the schools will be seeded No. 1-4 and begin bracket play to decide the champion.
The number of qualifying teams for state cross country hasn’t changed. There will still be 12 teams per classification; however, only seven runners can participate. Regionals will take place at the Cessna Activity Center on Saturday, Oct. 24 and state will be the following Saturday at the 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta.
Rim Rock Farm, located outside of Lawrence, has hosted state cross country events since 1992, but didn’t allow any high school meets this fall.