While each school will need to work with its local health departments to determine when it’s safe to play, the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) has outlined risk mitigation considerations for schools to explore.
A brief description of key considerations is included below for each fall sport that is attached to Derby High School. None of these have been officially observed by Derby High School at this time. A full list of these considerations are available at kshsaa.org.
BOYS & GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
• Schools should consider smaller meets instead of larger invitational tournaments.
• Schools should consider separating varsity and JV events and limit travel between events.
• Events should consider staggered start times for each team.
• Events should consider having wider starting boxes and spread them farther apart.
• Consider conducting workouts/practices in staggered schedules and keep groups together.
BOYS SOCCER
• Schools should be flexible with contracts in late cancellations. If a team is unable to compete due to health concerns/COVID-19, no forfeit will be required.
• Consider playing a reduced regular-season schedule.
• Consider not scheduling/hosting multi-team tournaments.
• Consider scheduling one competition per week and playing tournament games at higher seed instead of utilizing one site.
• Suspend pregame World Cup introduction line and send players to their field positions.
GIRLS GOLF
• Golfers should have their own equipment.
• Driving range availability will be determined by each course.
• Split up areas if more than 10 golfers in
one practice and keep the same groups each day.
• Utilize shotgun starts to avoid gatherings in and around the clubhouse.
• There should be a maximum of 27 participants for a nine-hole course and 54 participants for an 18-hole course.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Players should practice social distancing when reporting match results to score table.
• Remove all score devices on each court to prevent contact.
• Each player should receive a chair during matches, clean after each use.
• Take one set of numbered balls and have playing partner take set from another can.
• Should a ball with other number wind up on other player’s side of court, do not touch. Use your racquet head or feet to advance the ball.
FOOTBALL
• Establishing a protocol to clean, sanitize all player equipment on a routine basis. Players can be required to clean their own equipment, as the protocol from the school.
• Huddle formations should not be formed in a circle, but in rows.
• Team boxes can be extended to the 10-yard line for players only.
• Coin tosses should be limited to the referee, umpire and no more than two representatives from each team.
• All charged timeouts, intermissions between quarters and touchdowns will be two minutes in length in order to facilitate proper hydration with individual water bottles.
VOLLEYBALL
• Clothing/towels/knee pads should be washed after every workout and competition.
• Nets, standards and officials stands should be cleaned and sanitized after set-up and before matches.
• Teams will not change benches unless coaches and officials deem a disadvantage to a team.
• Team benches should be limited to essential personnel.
• Schools will provide their own volleyballs for warmups.