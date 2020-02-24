Senior Jordan Weve finished seventh in the 100-yard butterfly (53.84), setting one of two Derby High School records at Class 6A state swimming and diving.
Sophomore William McCabe joined his teammate with a record-setting performance in the 500-yard freestyle (4:57.91). He finished 10th in the event, swimming in the consolation finals.
Other swimmers participating in the meet included Magnus Moeder, Trent Voth, Heath Nickel and Peyton Lake
CLASS 6A STATE SWIMMING & DIVING (Feb. 21-22)—
200-yard medley relay
Preliminaries
1) Olathe East, 1:35.00
2) BV West, 1:35.79
3) BV North, 1:37.31
4) SM East, 1:37.40
5) Lawrence Free State, 1:39.73
22) Derby (Trent Voth, Magnus Moeder, Peyton Lake, Heath Nickel), 1:53.70
Finals
1) Olathe East, 1:34.16
2) BV West, 1:34.95
3) BV North, 1:36.59
4) Lawrence Free State, 1:37.59
5) SM East, 1:37.87
200-yard freestyle
Preliminaries
1) Harry Tjaden, Olathe East, 1:42.31
2) Aidan Walters, Olathe East, 1:43.85
3) Hunter Rey, BV West, 1:44.22
4) Keaton Kristoff, Olathe East, 1:45.41
5) Trevor Sinclair, BV West, 1:45.80
10) William McCabe, Derby, 1:48.93
Finals
1) Harry Tjaden, Olathe East, 1:41.75
2) Hunter Rey, BV West, 1:43.14
3) Aidan Walters, Olathe East, 1:43.99
4) Keaton Kristoff, Olathe East, 1:45.24
5) Trey Smith, SM North, 1:45.49
10) William McCabe, Derby, 1:49.13
100-yard butterfly
Preliminaries
1) Reilley Moore, Lawrence Free State, 50.48
2) Hunter Rey, BV West, 51.58
3) Richie Stewart, BV North, 51.64
4) Micah Leslie, Olathe East, 52.61
5) Jason Garlett, BV West, 52.99
6) Trey Smith, SM North, 53.25
7) Jordan Weve, Derby, 54.39
8) Will Shertenlieb, BV North, 54.45
Finals
1) Reilley Moore, Lawrence Free State, 49.62
2) Hunter Rey, BV West, 51.01
3) Richie Stewart, BV North, 51.49
4) Micah Leslie, Olathe East, 52.12
5) Jason Garlett, BV West, 52.56
6) Trey Smith, SM North, 52.86
7) Jordan Weve, Derby, 53.84
8) Will Shertenlieb, BV North, 54.67
500-yard freestyle
Preliminaries
1) Harry Tjaden, Olathe East, 4:35.36
2) Sam Foster, BV West, 4:44.45
3) Keaton Kristoff, Olathe East, 4:48.37
4) Trevor Sinclair, BV West, 4:50.16
5) Sam Pankratz, BV West, 4:50.90
9) William McCabe, Derby, 5:00.27
Finals
1) Harry Tjaden, Olathe East, 4:35.83
2) Sam Foster, BV West, 4:43.06
3) Sam Pankratz, BV West, 4:49.00
4) Trevor Sinclair, BV West, 4:49.17
5) Keaton Kristoff, Olathe East, 4:50.98
9) William McCabe, Derby, 4:57.91
400-yard freestyle relay
Preliminaries
1) Olathe East, 3:14.53
2) BV West, 3:14.95
3) Wichita East, 3:17.64
4) Washburn Rural, 3:18.68
5) SM East, 3:18.97
11) Derby (Jordan Weve, Magnus Moeder, Peyton Lake, William McCabe), 3:28.10
Finals
1) Olathe East, 3:08.92
2) BV West, 3:09.26
3) Wichita East, 3:15.91
4) Washburn Rural, 3:17.10
5) SM North, 3:19.31
14. Derby (Jordan Weve, Magnus Moeder, Peyton Lake, William McCabe), 3:27.64