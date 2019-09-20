High School Football Scores graphic

Week three of high school football is in the books. See scores from across Kansas below.

Andale 63, Rose Hill 0

Andover Central 38, Goddard 21

Ashland 54, Cunningham 6

Axtell 60, Onaga 14

BV North 27, Pittsburg 3

BV Randolph 70, Wetmore 24

BV West 10, St. James Academy 7

Belle Plaine 59, Wichita Independent 0

Beloit 26, Minneapolis 6

Bishop Miege 42, Mill Valley 35

Blue Valley 31, BV Southwest 13

Bonner Springs 35, Spring Hill 21

Buhler 35, Augusta 21

Burlingame 46, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0

Burlington 8, Wellsville 6

Caldwell 56, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 28

Canton-Galva 48, Centre 0

Central Plains 56, Kinsley 6

Centralia 40, St. Mary's 0

Chanute 42, Iola 0

Chapman 36, Abilene 21

Cheney 70, Chaparral 3

Cherryvale 33, Erie 8

Cheylin 46, Pawnee Heights 0

Cimarron 32, Stanton County 16

Clearwater 31, Wellington 7

Clifton-Clyde 72, Wilson 0

Colby 39, Holcomb 21

Columbus 41, Girard 19

Conway Springs 31, Kingman 10

DeSoto 71, KC Turner 0

Derby 63, Newton 7

Dodge City 26, Wichita Heights 23

Ell-Saline 34, Hutchinson Trinity 0

Ellsworth 38, Salina Sacred Heart 13

Frankfort 74, Doniphan West 52

Fredonia 43, Bluestem 14

Frontenac 35, Commerce, Okla. 0

Galena 28, Prairie View 0

Garden Plain 49, Wichita Trinity 0

Goessel 50, Wakefield 0

Halstead 58, Lyons 8

Hanover 66, Rock Hills 16

Hartford 63, Madison/Hamilton Co-op 0

Haven 34, Hillsboro 20

Hays 13, Liberal 12

Hesston 26, Pratt 0

Hoisington 41, Larned 19

Holton 28, Nemaha Central 14

Hoxie 46, Quinter 6

Humboldt 38, Eureka 32

Hutchinson 21, Garden City 12

Independence 20, Fort Scott 18

Inman 15, Remington 7

Jayhawk Linn 20, Pleasanton 14, 3OT

Jefferson West 55, Hiawatha 0

Junction City 41, Topeka West 0

KC Harmon 48, KC Northeast, Mo. 25

KC Harmon 48, Northeast-Arma 25

KC Piper 40, Atchison 6

KC Schlagle 25, Shawnee Heights 23

KC Wyandotte 28, KC Sumner 26, OT

Kiowa County 50, Pretty Prairie 0

La Crosse 21, Republic County 14

Labette County 25, Coffeyville 19

Lakeside 62, Linn 26

Lakin 50, Syracuse 0

Lawrence 35, Gardner-Edgerton 34

Lawrence Free State 59, SM North 14

Leavenworth 41, Basehor-Linwood 30

Lebo 76, Chetopa 6

Lighthouse Christian, Mo. 52, Riverton 35

Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 47, KC Washington 14

Little River 51, Bennington 6

Louisburg 38, Baldwin 12

Lyndon 48, West Franklin 6

Maize 49, Wichita Campus 12

Maize South 27, Valley Center 19

Manhattan 42, Topeka Seaman 24

Maranatha/Immaculata (FB) 60, Crest 0

Marion 22, Douglass 0

Marysville 28, Concordia 12

Maur Hill - Mount Academy 18, Jackson Heights 14

McPherson 55, El Dorado 16

Minneola 58, Satanta 8

Moscow 30, Weskan 27

Moundridge 52, Solomon 32

Natoma 41, Deerfield 27

Ness City 62, St. John 0

Nickerson 16, Smoky Valley 12

Northern Heights 34, Mission Valley 13

Norwich 44, South Haven 20

Oberlin-Decatur 46, Wallace County 0

Olathe East 36, Olathe West 14

Olathe North 30, SM West 10

Olpe 21, Christ Preparatory Academy 14

Osage City 18, Council Grove 13

Osawatomie 42, Parsons 20

Osborne 46, Stockton 8

Oswego 48, Altoona-Midway 0

Otis-Bison 56, Stafford 8

Oxford 46, Flinthills 34

Paola 56, Ottawa 3

Pembroke Hill, Mo. 44, KC Bishop Ward 14

Pike Valley 64, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 14

Pittsburg Colgan 34, Baxter Springs 7

Plainville 16, Hays-TMP-Marian 0

Pratt Skyline 42, Attica/Argonia 20

Rawlins County 44, Greeley County 0

Riverside 42, Royal Valley 14

Rossville 44, Rock Creek 16

Rural Vista 43, Herington 26

SM Northwest 42, Olathe South 28

SM South 24, Lansing 18

Sabetha 41, Perry-Lecompton 21

Salina Central 17, Salina South 7

Santa Fe Trail 27, Anderson County 26

Scott City 55, Goodland 0

Sedan 48, Marmaton Valley 0

Sedgwick 52, Sterling 13

Silver Lake 25, Riley County 0

Smith Center 27, Phillipsburg 7

South Central 48, Hodgeman County 14

South Gray 41, Medicine Lodge 14

Southeast 48, Yates Center 0

Southeast Saline 52, Russell 10

Southwestern Hts. 14, Meade 0

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 60, Tescott 6

St. Paul 52, West Elk 8

St. Thomas Aquinas 68, BV Northwest 16

Sylvan-Lucas 56, Lincoln 6

Thunder Ridge 48, Hill City 22

Tonganoxie 43, Eudora 8

Topeka 60, Highland Park 8

Topeka Hayden 41, Washburn Rural 7

Trego 58, Triplains-Brewster 8

Troy 58, Horton 24

Udall 20, Burden Central 0

Ulysses 29, Hugoton 14

Valley Heights 66, Atchison County 19

Victoria 50, Macksville 0

Wabaunsee 31, Central Heights 6

Wamego 32, Clay Center 20

Waverly 46, Southern Coffey 0

Wichita Bishop Carroll 34, Wichita West 7

Wichita Collegiate 34, Mulvane 7

Wichita County 68, Logan/Palco 14

Wichita East 22, Kapaun Mount Carmel 14

Wichita Home School 54, St. Mary's Academy 6

Wichita Life Prep 78, Wellston, Okla. 66

Wichita Northwest 31, Great Bend 0

Wichita South 6, Arkansas City 0

Winfield 59, Circle 0

