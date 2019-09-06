The high-school football season has officially started. See scores from across the state of Kansas below.
Alma, Neb. 48, Northern Valley 0
Andale 43, Mulvane 7
Andover Central 35, Augusta 7
Atchison County 56, Oskaloosa 12
Axtell 34, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 12
BV West 28, Mill Valley 21
Beloit 36, Fairbury, Neb. 27
Bennington 34, Wakefield 8
Bishop Miege 27, BV North 20
Buhler 34, Newton 14
Burlingame 50, Southern Coffey 0
Burlington 46, Council Grove 20
Caldwell 52, South Haven 6
Caney Valley 42, Cherryvale 6
Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 50, Altoona-Midway 0
Chanute 24, Circle 0
Chase County 58, Herington 14
Cherokee, Okla. 44, South Barber 8
Cheylin 76, Fowler 12
Cimarron 38, Elkhart 13
Clay Center 29, Abilene 0
Clearwater 22, Rose Hill 15
Clifton-Clyde 64, Wetmore 0
Colby 36, Ulysses 0
Columbus 21, Pittsburg Colgan 14
Conway Springs 49, Wichita Trinity 6
Crest 52, Hartford 42
DeSoto 51, Leavenworth 19
Derby 48, Garden City 19
Dodge City 34, Wichita Campus 12
Douglass 56, Wichita Independent 6
El Dorado 18, Independence 16
Ell-Saline 41, Sterling 0
Ellsworth 44, Russell 22
Emporia 17, Washburn Rural 6
Eureka 46, Bluestem 6
Fort Scott 40, Coffeyville 14
Frankfort 52, Linn 0
Fredonia 38, Erie 14
Frontenac 20, Richmond, Mo. 14
Galena 58, Riverton 8
Garden Plain 35, Cheney 19
Gardner-Edgerton 49, SM East 14
Girard 32, Baxter Springs 7
Goddard-Eisenhower 21, Salina Central 14
Golden Plains 60, Deerfield 6
Great Bend 13, Andover 10, OT
Halstead 38, Nickerson 0
Hanover 42, Pike Valley 14
Haven 36, Lyons 0
Hesston 43, Hillsboro 14
Hiawatha 50, Riverside 0
Hitchcock County, Neb. 46, Rawlins County 0
Hodgeman County 54, Dighton 6
Hoisington 37, Pratt 13
Holcomb 48, Goodland 6
Humboldt 56, Neodesha 14
Hutchinson Central Christian 40, Attica/Argonia 34
Hutchinson Trinity 14, Marion 8
Jackson Heights 46, Horton 8
Jayhawk Linn 48, Yates Center 0
Jefferson North 38, Pleasant Ridge 12
Jefferson West 7, Holton 0
Junction City 48, Hays 30
KC Harmon 35, KC Turner 0
KC Piper 34, Eudora 7
KC Washington 40, Atchison 14
Kapaun Mount Carmel 6, Wichita Southeast 3
Kingman 21, Chaparral 7
Kiowa County 34, Minneola 18
La Crosse 63, Ellinwood 19
Lakin 36, Meade 13
Lansing 34, BV Southwest 27
Larned 32, Smoky Valley 16
Lawrence 31, Olathe South 14
Lawrence Free State 45, Olathe West 19
Lebo 46, Waverly 14
Lee's Summit Community Christian, Mo. 55, KC Bishop Ward 0
Liberal 69, Guymon, Okla. 0
Lincoln 50, Tescott 0
Logan/Palco 52, Triplains-Brewster 22
Lyndon 33, Central Heights 6
Macksville 52, Kinsley 6
Madison/Hamilton Co-op 64, Marais des Cygnes Valley 8
Maize 47, Valley Center 0
Maize South 40, Wichita Heights 24
Manhattan 41, Olathe Northwest 7
Maranatha/Immaculata (FB) 52, KC East Christian 0
Marysville 34, Chapman 22
Maur Hill - Mount Academy 42, McLouth 0
McPherson 29, Salina South 17
Medicine Lodge 68, St. John 0
Minneapolis 27, Republic County 8
Mission Valley 24, West Franklin 6
Moscow 52, Cunningham 6
Moundridge 18, Goessel 12
Ness City 36, Central Plains 30
Northern Heights 27, Osage City 6
Norwich 48, Stafford 0
Oakley 31, Sublette 6
Olathe North 27, Olathe East 21
Olpe 55, Osawatomie 7
Onaga 56, Valley Falls 20
Osborne 58, Hill City 20
Oswego 64, Chetopa 16
Ottawa 26, Baldwin 14
Oxford 22, Burden Central 12
Paola 48, Bonner Springs 21
Pawnee Heights 54, Western Plains-Healy 6
Perry-Lecompton 68, Royal Valley 0
Phillipsburg 40, Ellis 22
Pittsburg 40, Labette County 0
Plainville 29, Norton 22
Plattsburg, Mo. 36, KC Sumner 6
Pleasanton 62, Northeast-Arma 0
Prairie View 35, Santa Fe Trail 15
Pratt Skyline 72, Burrton 12
Riley County 41, Rock Creek 34
Rock Hills 78, BV Randolph 28
Rossville 28, Centralia 8
SM Northwest 49, SM West 33
SM South 35, SM North 7
Sabetha 13, Nemaha Central 6
Scott City 14, Hugoton 0
Sedgwick 49, Remington 0
Silver Lake 38, St. Mary's 12
Smith Center 34, Hays-TMP-Marian 0
Solomon 46, Rural Vista 0
South Central 56, Bucklin 8
South Gray 26, Ingalls 8
Southeast 34, Uniontown 12
Southeast Saline 54, Salina Sacred Heart 0
Southwestern Hts. 14, Syracuse 6
Spearville 68, Satanta 18
Spring Hill 27, Louisburg 24
St. Francis 46, Wallace County 0
St. James Academy 41, BV Northwest 14
St. Paul 52, Sedan 14
St. Thomas Aquinas 48, Blue Valley 19
Sylvan-Lucas 56, Chase 6
Thunder Ridge 50, Lakeside 0
Tonganoxie 49, Basehor-Linwood 28
Topeka 44, Shawnee Heights 7
Topeka Hayden 55, Topeka West 8
Topeka Seaman 56, Highland Park 6
Trego 50, Stockton 0
Udall 21, Flinthills 0
Valley Heights 52, Troy 7
Victoria 42, Otis-Bison 14
Wamego 41, Concordia 12
Washington County 42, Doniphan West 34
West Elk 50, Marmaton Valley 0
Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Fairfield 6
Wichita Collegiate 28, Wellington 7
Wichita County 74, Pretty Prairie 0
Wichita Home School 51, Veritas Christian 6
Wichita Northwest 21, Wichita Bishop Carroll 17
Wichita South 47, Wichita North 6
Wichita West 28, Hutchinson 14
Wilson 50, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 0
Winfield 20, Arkansas City 18