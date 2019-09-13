The high-school football season has officially started. See scores from across the state of Kansas below.
Andale 35, Wellington 7
Anderson County 44, Parsons 15
Andover Central 33, Goddard-Eisenhower 2
Ashland 61, Western Plains-Healy 13
Augusta 28, Circle 0
Axtell 58, BV Randolph 6
Basehor-Linwood 30, Lansing 28
Belle Plaine 16, Kingman 0
Bennington 66, Moundridge 20
Bishop Miege 48, BV West 21
Blue Valley 34, BV North 7
Bonner Springs 28, Eudora 20
Buhler 55, El Dorado 0
Burlingame 58, Crest 22
Caldwell 52, Flinthills 6
Caney Valley 24, Eureka 0, OT
Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 66, South Haven 20
Centralia 54, Riley County 32
Centre 62, Herington 6
Chaparral 20, Wichita Trinity 0
Cheney 49, Conway Springs 19
Cherryvale 42, Bluestem 6
Cheylin 47, Rolla 0
Cimarron 30, Meade 8
Clifton-Clyde 50, Valley Falls 0
Colby 16, Hugoton 8
Columbus 53, Coffeyville 28
Concordia 13, Abilene 7
Council Grove 36, Central Heights 0
DeSoto 66, KC Wyandotte 14
Deerfield 39, Cunningham 24
Derby 49, Salina Central 0
Dodge City 45, Salina South 7
Ell-Saline 40, Remington 0
Ellsworth 27, Republic County 20
Emporia 48, Topeka West 6
Erie 34, Neodesha 19
Frankfort 54, Onaga 6
Galena 48, Girard 14
Garden Plain 51, Douglass 30
Goddard 28, Arkansas City 0
Goessel 46, Rural Vista 0
Halstead 36, Pratt 14
Hanover 44, Doniphan West 8
Harrisonville, Mo. 28, BV Northwest 28, OT
Hartford 66, Southern Coffey 20
Hays-TMP-Marian 19, Ellis 16
Hesston 26, Larned 18
Hillsboro 27, Lyons 14
Hodgeman County 48, Medicine Lodge 28
Hoisington 40, Nickerson 13
Holton 14, Perry-Lecompton 7
Humboldt 50, Fredonia 18
Hutchinson Trinity 22, Inman 14
Junction City 35, Washburn Rural 17
KC Piper 57, Baldwin 6
KC Washington 33, KC Harmon 12
La Crosse 14, Russell 12
Labette County 36, Independence 31
Lakin 44, Stanton County 8
Lawrence 30, SM East 7
Liberal 55, Wichita North 18
Liberal/Bronaugh(FB), Mo. 56, Chetopa 14
Lincoln 58, Wilson 12
Logan/Palco 32, Wheatland-Grinnell 30
Maize 55, Hutchinson 14
Maize South 14, Andover 7
Maranatha/Immaculata (FB) 52, Altoona-Midway 0
Marysville 56, Clay Center 31
McPherson 47, Winfield 0
Mill Valley 27, St. James Academy 7
Minneapolis 54, Salina Sacred Heart 7
Minneola 64, Stafford 14
Nemaha Central 52, Hiawatha 27
Ness City 46, Macksville 0
Newton 27, Wichita Campus 24
Northeast-Arma 36, Yates Center 0
Northern Heights 33, West Franklin 8
Olathe East 26, Lawrence Free State 17
Olathe South 20, Olathe Northwest 19
Olpe 42, Burlington 0
Oswego 50, Marmaton Valley 0
Otis-Bison 42, Bucklin 14
Paola 58, Fort Scott 0
Pittsburg 41, Chanute 27
Plainville 21, Phillipsburg 14
Prairie View 36, Cass-Midway, Mo. 0
Pratt Skyline 24, Kiowa County 8
Rawlins County 56, Quinter 6
Riverton 30, Baxter Springs 21
Rock Hills 66, Lakeside 20
SM Northwest 43, Leavenworth 14
Santa Fe Trail 41, Osawatomie 12
Scott City 14, Holcomb 3
Sedan 48, Oxford 0
Sedgwick 61, Wichita Independent 6
Silver Lake 14, Rossville 13
Smith Center 41, Norton 18
Smoky Valley 8, Haven 0
Solomon 46, Wakefield 20
South Central 45, Spearville 0
South Gray 50, Satanta 0
Southeast 28, Pleasanton 12
Southeast Saline 20, Beloit 12
Spring Hill 50, Ottawa 7
St. Francis 62, Holly, Colo. 0
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 58, Linn 42
St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 75, Veritas Christian 14
St. Paul 58, Wichita Life Prep 12
St. Thomas Aquinas 62, BV Southwest 7
Sterling 48, Marion 0
Thunder Ridge 54, Washington County 0
Topeka 32, Manhattan 27
Topeka Hayden 54, Topeka Seaman 7
Triplains-Brewster 22, Northern Valley 20
Troy 31, Pleasant Ridge 0
Ulysses 49, Goodland 12
Valley Center 38, Garden City 26
Valley Heights 54, Horton 0
Van Horn, Mo. 50, KC Bishop Ward 8
Victoria 50, Central Plains 14
Wamego 28, Chapman 14
Wellsville 33, Iola 21
West Elk 52, Udall 21
Wetmore 28, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 22
Wichita Bishop Carroll 55, Wichita Heights 12
Wichita Collegiate 34, Rose Hill 14
Wichita Home School 48, Cair Paravel 0
Wichita South 27, Wichita Southeast 18
Wichita West 34, Kapaun Mount Carmel 0