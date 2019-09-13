High School Football Scores graphic

The high-school football season has officially started. See scores from across the state of Kansas below. 

Andale 35, Wellington 7

Anderson County 44, Parsons 15

Andover Central 33, Goddard-Eisenhower 2

Ashland 61, Western Plains-Healy 13

Augusta 28, Circle 0

Axtell 58, BV Randolph 6

Basehor-Linwood 30, Lansing 28

Belle Plaine 16, Kingman 0

Bennington 66, Moundridge 20

Bishop Miege 48, BV West 21

Blue Valley 34, BV North 7

Bonner Springs 28, Eudora 20

Buhler 55, El Dorado 0

Burlingame 58, Crest 22

Caldwell 52, Flinthills 6

Caney Valley 24, Eureka 0, OT

Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 66, South Haven 20

Centralia 54, Riley County 32

Centre 62, Herington 6

Chaparral 20, Wichita Trinity 0

Cheney 49, Conway Springs 19

Cherryvale 42, Bluestem 6

Cheylin 47, Rolla 0

Cimarron 30, Meade 8

Clifton-Clyde 50, Valley Falls 0

Colby 16, Hugoton 8

Columbus 53, Coffeyville 28

Concordia 13, Abilene 7

Council Grove 36, Central Heights 0

DeSoto 66, KC Wyandotte 14

Deerfield 39, Cunningham 24

Derby 49, Salina Central 0

Dodge City 45, Salina South 7

Ell-Saline 40, Remington 0

Ellsworth 27, Republic County 20

Emporia 48, Topeka West 6

Erie 34, Neodesha 19

Frankfort 54, Onaga 6

Galena 48, Girard 14

Garden Plain 51, Douglass 30

Goddard 28, Arkansas City 0

Goessel 46, Rural Vista 0

Halstead 36, Pratt 14

Hanover 44, Doniphan West 8

Harrisonville, Mo. 28, BV Northwest 28, OT

Hartford 66, Southern Coffey 20

Hays-TMP-Marian 19, Ellis 16

Hesston 26, Larned 18

Hillsboro 27, Lyons 14

Hodgeman County 48, Medicine Lodge 28

Hoisington 40, Nickerson 13

Holton 14, Perry-Lecompton 7

Humboldt 50, Fredonia 18

Hutchinson Trinity 22, Inman 14

Junction City 35, Washburn Rural 17

KC Piper 57, Baldwin 6

KC Washington 33, KC Harmon 12

La Crosse 14, Russell 12

Labette County 36, Independence 31

Lakin 44, Stanton County 8

Lawrence 30, SM East 7

Liberal 55, Wichita North 18

Liberal/Bronaugh(FB), Mo. 56, Chetopa 14

Lincoln 58, Wilson 12

Logan/Palco 32, Wheatland-Grinnell 30

Maize 55, Hutchinson 14

Maize South 14, Andover 7

Maranatha/Immaculata (FB) 52, Altoona-Midway 0

Marysville 56, Clay Center 31

McPherson 47, Winfield 0

Mill Valley 27, St. James Academy 7

Minneapolis 54, Salina Sacred Heart 7

Minneola 64, Stafford 14

Nemaha Central 52, Hiawatha 27

Ness City 46, Macksville 0

Newton 27, Wichita Campus 24

Northeast-Arma 36, Yates Center 0

Northern Heights 33, West Franklin 8

Olathe East 26, Lawrence Free State 17

Olathe South 20, Olathe Northwest 19

Olpe 42, Burlington 0

Oswego 50, Marmaton Valley 0

Otis-Bison 42, Bucklin 14

Paola 58, Fort Scott 0

Pittsburg 41, Chanute 27

Plainville 21, Phillipsburg 14

Prairie View 36, Cass-Midway, Mo. 0

Pratt Skyline 24, Kiowa County 8

Rawlins County 56, Quinter 6

Riverton 30, Baxter Springs 21

Rock Hills 66, Lakeside 20

SM Northwest 43, Leavenworth 14

Santa Fe Trail 41, Osawatomie 12

Scott City 14, Holcomb 3

Sedan 48, Oxford 0

Sedgwick 61, Wichita Independent 6

Silver Lake 14, Rossville 13

Smith Center 41, Norton 18

Smoky Valley 8, Haven 0

Solomon 46, Wakefield 20

South Central 45, Spearville 0

South Gray 50, Satanta 0

Southeast 28, Pleasanton 12

Southeast Saline 20, Beloit 12

Spring Hill 50, Ottawa 7

St. Francis 62, Holly, Colo. 0

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 58, Linn 42

St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 75, Veritas Christian 14

St. Paul 58, Wichita Life Prep 12

St. Thomas Aquinas 62, BV Southwest 7

Sterling 48, Marion 0

Thunder Ridge 54, Washington County 0

Topeka 32, Manhattan 27

Topeka Hayden 54, Topeka Seaman 7

Triplains-Brewster 22, Northern Valley 20

Troy 31, Pleasant Ridge 0

Ulysses 49, Goodland 12

Valley Center 38, Garden City 26

Valley Heights 54, Horton 0

Van Horn, Mo. 50, KC Bishop Ward 8

Victoria 50, Central Plains 14

Wamego 28, Chapman 14

Wellsville 33, Iola 21

West Elk 52, Udall 21

Wetmore 28, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 22

Wichita Bishop Carroll 55, Wichita Heights 12

Wichita Collegiate 34, Rose Hill 14

Wichita Home School 48, Cair Paravel 0

Wichita South 27, Wichita Southeast 18

Wichita West 34, Kapaun Mount Carmel 0

0
0
0
0
0